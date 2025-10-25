Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast Guard Base (Watch)

Coast Guard Base Alameda in California has recently become the site of leftist protests as ICE has been using the Coastie's island base as a staging ground. At approximately 10:00 pm local time on Thursday, one protester went a little too far, ending up being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and facing serious criminal charges.

The suspect drove a rented U-Haul box truck in reverse toward USCG security personnel who were guarding the entrance to the base. After he ignored several warnings and began to aggressively accelerate toward their position security staff opened fire.

The suspect would initially drive off, but was taken into custody later. A bystander was also struck, possibly by shrapnel, and was treated and released at a local hospital. No Coast Guard personnel were injured in the incident, which was caught on camera.

Watch:

ALAMEDA, Calif. — At approximately 10:00 p.m. (PDT) on Thursday, Coast Guard security personnel standing watch on Coast Guard Island observed a vehicle driving erratically and attempting to weaponize the vehicle to ram into Coast Guard Base Alameda.

⁰@USCG personnel issued… pic.twitter.com/oD8AogSQuo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 24, 2025

The rest of the DHS statement:

@USCG personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse — suddenly accelerating backwards at a high rate of speed directly toward them. When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of defensive live fire.



No Coast Guard personnel were injured during the incident. Two civilians were injured and are expected to survive. The truck driver was wounded in the stomach and is being held for mental health evaluation. A bystander was struck by a fragment, treated at a local hospital, and released. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency for this investigation, and we are coordinating with our law enforcement partners.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident, and the suspect is undergoing a mental evaluation. This most recent act of violence toward ICE and other federal law enforcement brought memories of another act of domestic terror. Not because of what the suspect did, but because of what he drove.

I don’t think you really understand how much of a big deal this was.. what blew up the Oklahoma City Federal Building.. A rented Ryder box truck.. not too different from a U-Haul.. The man inside appears to be wearing a Covid mask and light skinned.. he was checking how far he… — Unabridged Republic 🇺🇸 (@_Realrepublic) October 24, 2025

In their eyes, that’s a possible Vehicle-Borne IED like in Iraq or Afghanistan, or like the vehicles used in the OKC & WTC bombing…and the best-case is its just an empty ram with a ton of energy at impact. In either case, the driver had a clear intent & breached clear barriers. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) October 24, 2025

Watching the video, it appears that the driver may have mistakenly thought that driving the box truck in reverse would provide him cover. He then stopped and fled the scene after learning the hard way that he was wrong.

There seems to be little doubt that Coast Guard staff, who had no way of knowing what was inside that truck, were justified in firing on the driver after giving him multiple warnings to stop.

This is not a protest.

This is terrorism.



If you ram/hit a police officer, a federal agent you’re going to die. That is attempted murder, and they can use lethal force. This is not a game. This is real life.



Those officers had tremendous restraint cause they should’ve… — Nick Roberts (@pieholders) October 24, 2025

The post continues:

Those officers had tremendous restraint cause they should’ve started shooting way before that, vehicles are weapons.

Yeah this is exactly the kind of madness that’s boiling over right now. United States Coast Guard isn’t some random office building you can just roll up on and play bumper cars with. This idiot came in hot, tried to ram a f***ing military installation, ignored commands, and got… — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) October 24, 2025

Attempting to ram a Coast Guard base isn’t protest, it’s terrorism. The officers acted exactly as trained, neutralize the threat, protect the base, protect America. Anyone attacking our military should consider that their last mistake.🇺🇸 — Agent 47 (@Agent_47_Trump) October 24, 2025

Well done, Coasties! Excellent.



I'm guessing the back of that truck was loaded with something that stopped bullets, b/c those U-Haul boxes are aluminum. 5.56 rounds would go right through to the driver, yet he appears unharmed. — Populo Iratus (@astronomy89) October 24, 2025

The investigation is ongoing, and what, if anything, was in the truck has not been released. One round found its way to the driver, ending the threat.

What is known is that left-wing attacks on federal law enforcement, especially ICE, are escalating and need to be stopped.

The violence of the left can no longer be tolerated.

