Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast Guard Base (Watch)

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:00 AM on October 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Coast Guard Base Alameda in California has recently become the site of leftist protests as ICE has been using the Coastie's island base as a staging ground. At approximately 10:00 pm local time on Thursday, one protester went a little too far, ending up being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and facing serious criminal charges.

The suspect drove a rented U-Haul box truck in reverse toward USCG security personnel who were guarding the entrance to the base. After he ignored several warnings and began to aggressively accelerate toward their position security staff opened fire.

The suspect would initially drive off, but was taken into custody later. A bystander was also struck, possibly by shrapnel, and was treated and released at a local hospital. No Coast Guard personnel were injured in the incident, which was caught on camera.

Watch:

The rest of the DHS statement:

@USCG personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse — suddenly accelerating backwards at a high rate of speed directly toward them. When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to the safety of Coast Guard and security personnel, law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of defensive live fire.

No Coast Guard personnel were injured during the incident. Two civilians were injured and are expected to survive. The truck driver was wounded in the stomach and is being held for mental health evaluation. A bystander was struck by a fragment, treated at a local hospital, and released. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency for this investigation, and we are coordinating with our law enforcement partners.

'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to Dems Manufactured Hysteria
Gordon K
The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident, and the suspect is undergoing a mental evaluation. This most recent act of violence toward ICE and other federal law enforcement brought memories of another act of domestic terror. Not because of what the suspect did, but because of what he drove.

Watching the video, it appears that the driver may have mistakenly thought that driving the box truck in reverse would provide him cover. He then stopped and fled the scene after learning the hard way that he was wrong.

There seems to be little doubt that Coast Guard staff, who had no way of knowing what was inside that truck, were justified in firing on the driver after giving him multiple warnings to stop.

The post continues:

Those officers had tremendous restraint cause they should’ve started shooting way before that, vehicles are weapons.

The investigation is ongoing, and what, if anything, was in the truck has not been released. One round found its way to the driver, ending the threat. 

What is known is that left-wing attacks on federal law enforcement, especially ICE, are escalating and need to be stopped.

The violence of the left can no longer be tolerated.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ICE LAW & ORDER MILITARY

