June Lockhart Star of Lassie and Lost in Space Dies at 100 Years Old

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:10 PM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

June Lockhart, a star of stage and screen whose acting career spanned over eight decades, has died. Born in New York City on June 25th, 1925, to actors Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, she began acting as a child, making her stage debut at the age of eight in the 1933 production of 'Peter Ibbetson' at the Metropolitan Opera House. She would first appear on the silver screen alongside her parents at the age of thirteen in MGM's 'A Christmas Carol' in 1933.

June would make her name as an actress in the heyday of classic Hollywood, sharing the screen with legends like Gary Cooper and Bette Davis in the movies 'All This and Heaven Too' and 'Sergeant York.' She received critical acclaim for her performance in the MGM production, 'Meet Me in St. Louis,' when she was just nineteen years old.

She continued her stage career in the Broadway production of 'For Love or Money' and would receive a Tony Award (then called the Antoinette Perry Award) for Best Newcomer in 1947. The first to ever receive the award.

For all the success that she enjoyed in Hollywood and on Broadway, it would be two iconic television roles that made June Lockhart a household name.

From 1958 to 1964, she starred as Ruth Martin in the wholesome hit 'Lassie' on CBS. In 1965, she played Maureen Robinson in the sci-fi classic 'Lost in Space.' For a time through the 50's and 60's, June Lockhart was America's favorite mom.

She continued acting for most of her life, appearing in shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Drew Carey Show. Ironically, her last TV appearance was a voice acting cameo of sorts for the 2021 Netflix remake of 'Lost in Space,' as the voice of mission control.

June's career also has the distinction of having two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One each for her TV and Movie stardom. She joins the likes of Bob Hope, Roy Rogers, and thirty or so people to be honored with more than one star.

In addition to her on-screen accolades, June also helped establish the Screen Actors Guild, and after her role on Lost in Space, she became a spokesperson for NASA in the early days of the space program.

June Lockhart died at home of natural causes and leaves behind her daughter, June Elizabeth, and her granddaughter, Christianna.

She was 100 years old.

