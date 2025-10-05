Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed in Indianapolis

Mark Sanchez remains in an Indianapolis hospital, recovering from stab wounds he suffered in an altercation outside of a bar shortly after midnight on Saturday. The former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst was in town to call the Colts game Sunday afternoon. He was reported to have received serious injuries, but is listed in stable condition.

Advertisement

Former NFL QB and FOX analyst Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis and is in the hospital in stable condition, FOX announced.



Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call Sunday’s Raiders-Colts game. pic.twitter.com/eCtmH9cLoF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025

The shocking news brought plenty of prayers and well-wishes for Mark's recovery.

FOX Sports Statement:



“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that… — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) October 4, 2025

Damn man… Prayers up for my guy and USC brother Mark Sanchez. This is ridiculous! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/3Cg30Hhodf — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) October 4, 2025

Sending our thoughts and love to Mark Sanchez and his family. Hoping for a speedy recovery, 6. https://t.co/vdVo4kdCr5 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 4, 2025

Prayers for Mark Sanchez. — ConquerSports (@Conquer_Sports_) October 4, 2025

Then came the twist.

Police investigating the incident announced that Sanchez was being arrested.

Indianapolis police now say they have arrested FOX analyst Mark Sanchez while he was at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. pic.twitter.com/BFySRorjaS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2025

Charges against Sanchez allege that he was the aggressor in the incident that led to his being stabbed. A police report states that the altercation began when Sanchez confronted a 69-year-old food delivery driver over a parking space. The driver told police that Sanchez began to beat him. The man tried to escape and used pepper spray on Sanchez, which didn't stop the attack. He then claims he used a knife in self-defense.

Police, who were also able to review security camera footage of the incident, say the 69-year-old man also has facial injuries consistent with his story.

Sanchez is being charged with battery with injury, unlawfully entering a vehicle, and public intoxication.

So Mark Sanchez got toasted, attacked a delivery driver, and got stabbed in the process.



Wild turn. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 4, 2025

Mark Sanchez regaining consciousness after being stabbed: pic.twitter.com/ts1nnktdwJ — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) October 4, 2025

It's a pretty embarrassing moment for Sanchez, but probably not his most embarrassing moment.

Mark Sanchez, then the QB for the New York Jets, made what was perhaps the biggest blooper play in NFL history.

The 'Butt Fumble.'

This situation just hit butt fumble level pic.twitter.com/QSHnp0rVgr — Kyle ⭐⭐⭐ (@BucKylez) October 4, 2025

REMINDER: Mark Sanchez got drunk, stabbed, arrested at the hospital, and possibly fired all in the span of less than 24 hours but nothing will ever surpass THE BUTT FUMBLE



pic.twitter.com/4uFYm9JIdM — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 4, 2025

The Jets drafted Mark Sanchez in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft with the hopes that he would become their franchise quarterback. It wasn't a bad start as he became one of only two players in NFL history to lead his team to a conference championship game in both of his first two seasons. It looked as if the Jets may have found their man.

Then came that fateful day in 2012. A Thanksgiving Day showdown with division rivals, the New England Patriots. It happened in front of a sellout crowd of nearly eighty thousand fans, with millions more watching the nationally televised game. Down 14-0 in the second quarter, the Jets were driving. Sanchez took the snap, turned the wrong way, and missed a handoff to his running back. He turned back toward the line of scrimmage and promptly ran face-first into the rear end of offensive lineman Brandon Moore. The face-to-butt impact caused Sanchez to fumble, and Patriots' safety Steve Gregory picked up the ball and scored.

Advertisement

New England would go on to win the game 49-19, and Sanchez, who played in the league for ten years, would never live down the 'Butt Fumble.'

11 years ago today, the Jets gave us one of the most memorable plays in football history



The butt fumble.



pic.twitter.com/PFTrg5MBBY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2023

It's no wonder that, given the events of the weekend, some are left to wonder if Mark Sanchez has outdone himself, and the most embarrassing play in NFL history.

Opinions are split.

So the butt fumble ISN’T the low point of his career?! pic.twitter.com/oN1dQJNsPk — Garage Gameday Sports (@GamedayGarage) October 4, 2025

Never thought he’d do something worse than the butt fumble pic.twitter.com/VPXwmDOd0N — GregisKitty (@GregIsKitty) October 4, 2025

Welp.



At least the butt fumble won’t be his legacy anymore. https://t.co/DTBN8r0xtJ — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 4, 2025

Or will it?

Somehow this is still less embarrassing than the butt fumble https://t.co/04rEwj2P1E — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) October 4, 2025

Still not his most embarrassing moment pic.twitter.com/CxYJCapRq8 — AB (@BurnettA919) October 4, 2025

Still less embarrassing than the butt fumble. — WHO DAT (@JDB81887) October 5, 2025

We're not sure if this is AS embarrassing as the 'Butt Fumble' or not? You can decide for yourself. We'll know more as the details of the incident become public. Until then, we'll pray for his recovery.

As for who will replace Sanchez and call the Colts game. There are rumors...

Advertisement

Marco Rubio when he realizes he will have to call the Raiders-Colts game Sunday. https://t.co/JkJn6RcTEL pic.twitter.com/CEuwjLSywy — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) October 4, 2025

He can't be any worse than Collinsworth, right?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.



