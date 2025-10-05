Worse Than The 'Butt Fumble'? Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez Arrested After Being Stabbed in Indianapolis

Unmasking the Myth: Guy Benson's Missive Debunking the Left's Narrative on Political Viole...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:26 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

Mark Sanchez remains in an Indianapolis hospital, recovering from stab wounds he suffered in an altercation outside of a bar shortly after midnight on Saturday. The former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst was in town to call the Colts game Sunday afternoon. He was reported to have received serious injuries, but is listed in stable condition.

The shocking news brought plenty of prayers and well-wishes for Mark's recovery.

Then came the twist.

Police investigating the incident announced that Sanchez was being arrested.

Charges against Sanchez allege that he was the aggressor in the incident that led to his being stabbed. A police report states that the altercation began when Sanchez confronted a 69-year-old food delivery driver over a parking space. The driver told police that Sanchez began to beat him. The man tried to escape and used pepper spray on Sanchez, which didn't stop the attack. He then claims he used a knife in self-defense.

In an Email Made Public, Portland Police Blame Conservative Victims for Being Attacked by Anti-FA
Aaron Walker
Police, who were also able to review security camera footage of the incident, say the 69-year-old man also has facial injuries consistent with his story.

Sanchez is being charged with battery with injury, unlawfully entering a vehicle, and public intoxication.

It's a pretty embarrassing moment for Sanchez, but probably not his most embarrassing moment.

Mark Sanchez, then the QB for the New York Jets, made what was perhaps the biggest blooper play in NFL history.

The 'Butt Fumble.'

The Jets drafted Mark Sanchez in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft with the hopes that he would become their franchise quarterback. It wasn't a bad start as he became one of only two players in NFL history to lead his team to a conference championship game in both of his first two seasons. It looked as if the Jets may have found their man.

Then came that fateful day in 2012. A Thanksgiving Day showdown with division rivals, the New England Patriots. It happened in front of a sellout crowd of nearly eighty thousand fans, with millions more watching the nationally televised game. Down 14-0 in the second quarter, the Jets were driving. Sanchez took the snap, turned the wrong way, and missed a handoff to his running back. He turned back toward the line of scrimmage and promptly ran face-first into the rear end of offensive lineman Brandon Moore. The face-to-butt impact caused Sanchez to fumble, and Patriots' safety Steve Gregory picked up the ball and scored.

New England would go on to win the game 49-19, and Sanchez, who played in the league for ten years, would never live down the 'Butt Fumble.'

It's no wonder that, given the events of the weekend, some are left to wonder if Mark Sanchez has outdone himself, and the most embarrassing play in NFL history.

Opinions are split.

Or will it?

We're not sure if this is AS embarrassing as the 'Butt Fumble' or not? You can decide for yourself. We'll know more as the details of the incident become public. Until then, we'll pray for his recovery.

As for who will replace Sanchez and call the Colts game. There are rumors...

He can't be any worse than Collinsworth, right?

