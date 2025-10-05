That Thing That Never Happens Happened Again: Trans School Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Kids

911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When...
Neera Tanden Shields Jay Jones: Democrats' Assassination Wishes Are Just Private Conversat...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:00 PM on October 05, 2025
meme

When is enough going to be enough? That thing that the left claims never happens has happened again. This time in North Carolina.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have arrested 48-year-old Leetwain Darrell Tate, a trans identified (former) school bus driver with Sugar Creek Charter School. Tate, who goes by 'Mrs. Sharon' has been charged with two counts of Statutory Rape, six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor, and one count of Statutory Sex Offence.

Police do not believe that any of the accused crimes happened on school property. The school suspended Tate as soon as he was named in the investigation and fired him just before he was taken into custody earlier this week.

Police have stated that the accused acts were committed against four children between fourteen and fifteen years old, but they believe there may be more victims.

The post continues:

Leetwain Darrell Tate is accused of sexually assaulting at least four boys, aged 14 and 15, after allegedly luring them to his home. Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

 How long will schools be more motivated by their need to virtue signal than by their responsibility to protect children?

Yes, grooming kids in the name of political correctness has gotten way out of hand and needs to end.

Of course, that's not what's going to happen.

What will happen is that this story will be largely ignored. The Democrats who enable this behavior will bury their heads in the sand and deny that a problem exists, and the thing they say never happens will continue to happen again and again.

Unless we stop them. Every loony leftist needs to be voted out of office. From the local school board to Congress. They all need to go.

As for those who would hurt children, we need Florida-like laws in every state.

Yeah, we know, wood chippers are cruel and unusual, but the point remains. In Florida, sexually abusing a child can be punished with life in prison, and in some cases, even the death penalty.  Child sex abusers need to be removed from society. Their leftist enablers need to be removed from public office. It's up to us to protect the children.

As for Tate, he is being held without bail as the investigation continues.

When will enough be enough?

