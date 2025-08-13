Oh Honey No! Widow has Husband's Tattoo Removed From His Body and Framed

The loss of a spouse can be devastating to the partner left behind. Especially if the loved one is lost at a young age. Processing the grief caused by such a loss is deeply personal. Those left behind should be given as much space as they need to grieve and heal, in their own way.

So it is not without empathy that we bring you the story of Angelica Radevski and the, ahhh, unique way that she has chosen to process her grief and remember her late husband, TJ.

Angelica and TJ were lifelong friends before they became a couple. They were together for years and were married in 2021.

Sadly, Angelica found herself the thirty-five-year-old widowed mother of the couple's ten-year-old son when TJ unexpectedly passed away in March.

In memoriam, she had the mortician remove a tattoo (she chose her son's favorite) from her late husband's body before his cremation. The tattoo, a skull adorned with the logo of the family's favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, was sent to a company to be preserved and framed.

Widow has late husband’s tattoo cut from his corpse, framed as a ‘cool’ tribute: ‘It does so much more than a picture’ https://t.co/u89HUOT7Fj pic.twitter.com/m09FVhbwSe — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2025

It took ninety days for Save My Ink Forever, the Ohio company that specializes in human tattoo preservation, to complete the morbid memento.

The reaction to the framed heirloom has been exactly what you'd expect.

Just no (and I am a widow with a hubby that had tattoos.) pic.twitter.com/nhCeD6hMrQ — loveandlight❤️☀️🐺🐦‍⬛ (@MichelleMo10934) August 13, 2025

They are wearing Steelers jerseys, FML. https://t.co/nLj1jgldeq — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) August 13, 2025

Not going to sugar coat it…this is weird AF — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) August 13, 2025

Why not just have him stuffed? pic.twitter.com/nkF8FAoHrp — Brian Cooper (@BrianCoope36510) August 13, 2025

The idea was not without its supporters, although they were a bit harder to find.

This is neat as hell and I'd definitely want my loved ones to do this with some of mine that are their favorites https://t.co/OEfxWOa4vU — Ginger Minge (@KosherVeruca) August 13, 2025

Others related the leathered ink as a reminder of something much darker.

Serial killer vibes. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 13, 2025

Like a lampshade? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 13, 2025

This is horrible!

Historical, brutal and murderous dictators collected tattoos; in concentration camps.

Do not do this.

NO! — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) August 13, 2025

It's not hard to see how the practice of preserving a loved one's skin, no matter how well-intended, can be seen as disturbing to most people.

We intend no judgment to a grieving widow or a young boy who's lost his dad, but perhaps the practice of leathering human skin is best left as history.

Rest in peace, TJ. May your memory be a blessing.



