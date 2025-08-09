Let the Dragging Begin: Jessica Tarlov Takes an Epic Ratio for Moronic Take on ICE Recruitment

Chicago’s ‘Crime Drop’ Miracle: Turns Out, Turning Off Gunshot Detectors Makes Crime Magic...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:00 PM on August 09, 2025
AngieArtist

It must be a day that ends in 'Y.' Jessica Tarlov, the Democrat talking head, best known for her role as Jesse Waters' bratty little sister on Fox's hit show 'The Five,'  is catching an epic ratio for a ridiculous take on (insert topic here).

We get it, on the show, it's her job to bring a liberal perspective to current events and political issues. It can't be easy, defending the indefensible. Perpetually debating the 'Twenty' side of 80/20 issues. Trying to argue things like Biden wasn't impaired, and Harris was a viable candidate, often leaves Tarlov providing more comic relief to the show than anything that could be construed as a contribution to honest discourse. Co-hosts, especially Greg Gutfeld and Jessica's big bro, Jesse, are quick to take advantage of her often baseless and easily debunked spin.

Where Jessica gets herself into trouble is that she often employs an old rhetorical adage: if you can't impress them with knowledge, baffle them with BS.

Her most recent attempt at baffling BS came when she tried to argue that the recent recruitment drive to hire ten thousand new ICE agents by offering a sign-on bonus and lifting age restrictions is an act of desperation by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Watch, but be warned, this amount of political spin can cause dizziness.

Like we said, baseless and easily debunked. The sign-on bonus and lifting age restrictions were targeted. ICE is hoping to convince former agents, who left because of the Biden Administration's poor treatment, to come back. The recruitment campaign is also hoping to attract experienced law enforcement professionals.

The expansion of ICE has been mandated with the passing of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' and the response has been overwhelming.

No, she is not that dumb; in fact, we don't believe she's dumb at all. She's hoping that enough of her views and followers are dumb enough to buy her garbage take.

ICE has gotten as many as eighty thousand applicants for ten thousand positions. That doesn't seem desperate, does it?

Oh, and they already hired Superman.

There's no way Jessica is going to let facts stop her. She's on a mission to stop the big, bad, orange dictator from sending murderers and rapists back to their countries of origin. There's no room for the truth when you have a narrative to push.

Not dense, calculated.

Whoa! Slow down there. She provides a wealth of good Twitchy content. We'd hate to see that go away.

Besides, every good show needs some comic relief.

She isn't a dummy; she just plays one on TV. It's the Democrats that have stubbornly held on to the wrong side of every 80/20 issue. Jessica is just towing the party line.

Like all loyal statists, her BS is baffling.


