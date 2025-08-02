Ballroom Blitz: Dems Line Up Like Sheep to Parrot Schumer's White House Ballroom Talking Points

The White House is getting a new addition, and Senate Resistance Leader Chuck Schumer isn't happy about it. A new ballroom will be constructed on the White House grounds to host state dinners and other such events.

BREAKING: We're getting an expansion!



Beginning in September, construction will begin on a brand-new 90,000 square ft ballroom that will be enjoyed for generations to come. ✨



Visit https://t.co/fYztfJspLP for more information pic.twitter.com/SVvlaDpRmA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 31, 2025

Currently, events are held in the East Wing, which can host two hundred guests. If more than two hundred guests are invited to an event, tents are erected on the White House grounds to accommodate them.

The new ninety-thousand square foot facility will host over six hundred guests, and its construction will include renovations to the East Wing without altering the existing footprint of the White House.

Schumer pounced, denouncing the project and its two-hundred-million-dollar price tag.

'Where'd this money come from?' he quipped. 'Did Congress appropriate it? I don't think so. It's almost like DOGE was never about waste at all.'

Chuckie has never been one to let the truth get in the way of a good story, and conveniently leaves out the fact that the project is being privately funded and has absolutely nothing to do with DOGE.

Schumer: $200M WH ballroom is taxpayer funds!



Leavitt: It’s paid for by Trump and donors.



If Schumer is talking, he’s lying.pic.twitter.com/JPXYeEEGnx — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2025

What's a triggered Senate Minority Leader supposed to do when he's caught in such a blatant lie?

Double down, that's what he does.

$200 million for Trump’s large, fancy White House ballroom.



That’s what DOGE was for.



Not to save money for you.



To give money for some fancy place for Trump. pic.twitter.com/ACbW8zxRFl — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 1, 2025

The talking point was set, and Dems lined up to parrot the lie like the mindless sheep they are.

Prices are going up. Job prospects are going down.



But don't worry – Donald Trump's got a $200 million ballroom for you. pic.twitter.com/uiIDGYYjdU — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 2, 2025

There's not a lie out there that Schiff isn't willing to tell. It's kind of his brand.

Schiff-ty wasn't alone.

17 million Americans are about to lose their health care while a billionaire spends $200 million of our taxpayer dollars on building himself a nicer palace.



Screw this. https://t.co/KbX7tK53ov — Greg Casar (@GregCasar) July 31, 2025

While all the Districts pay extra for groceries and everyday goods, the White House is excited to announce that the Capitol is creating a grand ballroom for opulent parties!



May the odds be ever in your favor!!! https://t.co/ZVtPGH28A7 pic.twitter.com/XltCJOxz2d — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 1, 2025

The Hunger Games reference is pretty ironic, coming from a Governor who dines at the French Laundry with his rich celebrity friends while drug addicted homeless people are left to wander the streets of the state's cities begging for food.

Then again, Newsom has never been known for his self-awareness.

.@realDonaldTrump wants to live in his own make-believe world where he's not crashing America's workforce into the ground.



Maybe he's too busy daydreaming about his $200M gold-plated ballroom... https://t.co/MOORjfl7I8 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) August 1, 2025

Even the Squads' top minor league prospect, Summer Lee, got in on the act.

Trump and Republicans are gutting healthcare, failed to lower grocery bills, and are still blocking transparency around the Epstein files.



Now he’s building a $200M White House ballroom? More corruption, more for the rich, nothing for working Americans. https://t.co/YHoPtfqg6E — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) August 1, 2025

Summer, who has always been more brash than brainy, links to an article (which she obviously didn't read) that explains the project is being funded privately. She's not smart, but she tries hard. She might just make the Squad yet.

Congress critters weren't the only ones lining up to march in Schumer's perjurous parade. The 'Influencers' ran with the false narrative, too.

Trump is spending $200 million of our tax dollars on a “golden ballroom” in the White House, but we “can’t afford” pediatric cancer research. pic.twitter.com/ExNOu7S9Ob — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 31, 2025

The Trump administration just announced they will be building a massive $200 million gold-plated ballroom at the White House after signing a law cutting 17 million Americans’ health care. pic.twitter.com/0PJ8QP15Jf — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 31, 2025

I just want to remind everyone that no matter how many renovations and gaudy changes trump makes to the White House, he made a bunch of changes to his casinos before he BANKRUPTED them.



And he's NOT going to pay for it, why does anyone still believe him? Taxpayers will pay for… pic.twitter.com/h9lMIUqlZ8 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 1, 2025

Question:



Are you ok with Trump spending $200,000,000.00 on a Gold- plated Ballroom at the White House while also cutting school meals for millions of needy children and Medicaid for millions of poor Americans? pic.twitter.com/WmBx11SB2p — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 1, 2025

We understand Chuckles, he's an old dog that can't learn new tricks, and this is a rhetorical strategy that Democrats have employed for ages. Keep repeating the lie until it's accepted as the truth. It used to work for them. At least before internet access and smartphones made it so easy to expose the truth.

The rest of them should have known they couldn't sell this lie. It was almost comical, and X had a little fun mocking them for trying.

You really are slow aint ya? TAXPAYERS ARENT FUNDING IT. But you knew that when you made a obvious post for a jab at the president. — Angel 🇺🇸 (@nojabangel) August 1, 2025

This one is insulting... to rats.

No, it’s privately funded by donations, Chuckles. You’re being dishonest, or disingenuous at best.



But, hey… speaking of money, and donations… what did you do with the money Jeffrey Epstein donated to you? Hmm??? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/zspwwJuOca — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) August 1, 2025

It's a really good likeness, in our opinion.

While you were busy tweeting, these were Californians... pic.twitter.com/6WHXP2OBPY — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) August 2, 2025

By the way, this is what Governor Botox would bring to the country should he ever become POTUS.

This makes Donald Trump the first President to publicly discuss his need to have more room for his balls since Lyndon Johnson’s infamous phone conversation ordering pants from Joe Haggar https://t.co/tH4e7KZz6l pic.twitter.com/RFsryRYjZE — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 31, 2025

We see what you did there, but be careful. If American Eagle taught us anything, it's that leftists hate puns. Even when they're as funny as this one.

Democrats mad Trump spending $200 million of private money to build the White House ballroom just months after they gave $2 billion in our tax dollars to Stacy Abrams’ nonprofit



What a joke https://t.co/vEbFylWAzT — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 2, 2025

You know how it is, it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

After Trump finishes his 90,000 sq ft ballroom, he should build an indoor gun range in the White House just to make liberal heads explode. — TMK (@TheMagaKing2_0) August 1, 2025

Now there's an idea we can get behind. A gun range would bring some true Americana to the People's House.

Democrats' heads exploding would be a bonus.

A ballroom, gun range, and tacos! It sounds too good to be true.

It's not true, it's just a ballroom. We're not Democrats, we won't lie about it.