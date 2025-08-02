BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar...
Ballroom Blitz: Dems Line Up Like Sheep to Parrot Schumer's White House Ballroom Talking Points

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:30 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitchy

The White House is getting a new addition, and Senate Resistance Leader Chuck Schumer isn't happy about it. A new ballroom will be constructed on the White House grounds to host state dinners and other such events.

Currently, events are held in the East Wing, which can host two hundred guests. If more than two hundred guests are invited to an event, tents are erected on the White House grounds to accommodate them.

The new ninety-thousand square foot facility will host over six hundred guests, and its construction will include renovations to the East Wing without altering the existing footprint of the White House.

Schumer pounced, denouncing the project and its two-hundred-million-dollar price tag.

'Where'd this money come from?' he quipped. 'Did Congress appropriate it? I don't think so. It's almost like DOGE was never about waste at all.'

Chuckie has never been one to let the truth get in the way of a good story, and conveniently leaves out the fact that the project is being privately funded and has absolutely nothing to do with DOGE.

What's a triggered Senate Minority Leader supposed to do when he's caught in such a blatant lie?

Double down, that's what he does.

The talking point was set, and Dems lined up to parrot the lie like the mindless sheep they are.

There's not a lie out there that Schiff isn't willing to tell. It's kind of his brand.

Schiff-ty wasn't alone.

The Hunger Games reference is pretty ironic, coming from a Governor who dines at the French Laundry with his rich celebrity friends while drug addicted homeless people are left to wander the streets of the state's cities begging for food.

Then again, Newsom has never been known for his self-awareness.

Even the Squads' top minor league prospect, Summer Lee, got in on the act.

Summer, who has always been more brash than brainy, links to an article (which she obviously didn't read) that explains the project is being funded privately. She's not smart, but she tries hard. She might just make the Squad yet.

Congress critters weren't the only ones lining up to march in Schumer's perjurous parade. The 'Influencers' ran with the false narrative, too.

We understand Chuckles, he's an old dog that can't learn new tricks, and this is a rhetorical strategy that Democrats have employed for ages. Keep repeating the lie until it's accepted as the truth. It used to work for them. At least before internet access and smartphones made it so easy to expose the truth.

The rest of them should have known they couldn't sell this lie. It was almost comical, and X had a little fun mocking them for trying.

This one is insulting... to rats.

It's a really good likeness, in our opinion.

By the way, this is what Governor Botox would bring to the country should he ever become POTUS.

We see what you did there, but be careful. If American Eagle taught us anything, it's that leftists hate puns. Even when they're as funny as this one.

You know how it is, it's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

Now there's an idea we can get behind. A gun range would bring some true Americana to the People's House.

Democrats' heads exploding would be a bonus.

A ballroom, gun range, and tacos! It sounds too good to be true.

It's not true, it's just a ballroom. We're not Democrats, we won't lie about it.

