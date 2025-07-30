We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama Era Regs and the Ratio is Epic

Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportati...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on July 30, 2025
AngieArtist

Al Gore is back, baby! The twice-failed Presidential hopeful turned world-famous environmental doomsayer is ready to reclaim his anti-petroleum perch atop the carbon-grifting hill. With Greta being preoccupied with anti-war activism, no one could stand in Al's return to glory.

When the EPA announced they were rolling back all of the Obama-era craziness, Al saw his chance. He cleared a spot in the trophy case for another Nobel Prize, grabbed a handful of quarters for the nut punching machine, and pounced!

The rest of the former VP's incoherent rambling:

Weakening safeguards that reduce greenhouse gas pollution will harm American competitiveness in a global economy that is moving away from oil, gas, and coal and will increase the suffering of communities that are overburdened by the dirty co-pollutants caused by burning fossil fuels.

The most cringe-worthy champion of environmental lunacy since Captain Planet laid it on thick. The evil fossil fuel industry is putting profits over the suffering of overburdened communities, Blah, blah, blah...

Al may want to keep the fleet of Suburbans in the garage. We've heard it all before, and no one's buying it.

With billions in liquid natural gas sales slated for Europe and Westinghouse preparing to break ground on ten new nuclear reactors in Pennsylvania, the EPA regulatory rollbacks are an essential part of the Trump Administration's plans for energy dominance.

What's an environmental grifter supposed to do when no one believes their BS anymore? Do you know how much the AC at his mansion costs?

A lot we're sure, but Al is a rules for thee but not for me elitist. It's your carbon footprint that's the problem here, not his.

On the bright side, the EPA's regulatory cuts will make the aviation fuel for Al's jet a lot cheaper.

The greenhouse gas guru has worn out his welcome. The inconvenient truth for Al is that we're on to the grift. Maybe Greta can give him some anti-war grifting tips?

That about sums it up.

