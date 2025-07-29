'Nature Is Healing:' As Zohran Mamdani Prays for Fallen NYPD Officer, NEVER Forget...
EPA Chief Zeldin Unleashes Trump Agenda: Scrapping Obama-Era Climate Rules to Slash Costs

justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 AM on July 29, 2025
Rebecca Droke/Pool Photo via AP, File

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has his finger on the pulse of exactly what Trump voters voted for and he is making big moves.

Totally destroying Obama's legacy and that is a beautiful thing indeed. It's just a shame it took this long.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin said Tuesday that his agency will announce its intent to roll back the 2009 Endangerment Finding, the rule that allows the agency to regulate greenhouse gasses.

  

Zeldin said Tuesday on the conservative “Ruthless” podcast that the Endangerment Finding makes life more expensive for Americans and has been used to impose strict regulations on vehicles. Zeldin noted that the rule change will consider modern scientific data and be open to public comment, in line with the federal rulemaking process.

All these regulations cost the American consumer. It's time the working class get some relief. 

Yes, please! This is the most annoying feature.

It always feels like the car shut off at a red light. It's panic inducing. 

Also, can we go back to the time when appliances last more than 2 or 3 years? That would be great!

Don't give the Democrats any ideas. This will probably be their next line of attack. 

Oh, it's already started. It doesn't take them long to extreme. It's all they do. 

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE DONALD TRUMP EPA GREEN ENERGY

