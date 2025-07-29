EPA Chief Zeldin Unleashes Trump Agenda: Scrapping Obama-Era Climate Rules to Slash Costs

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has his finger on the pulse of exactly what Trump voters voted for and he is making big moves.

BREAKING: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin says he's issuing draft plans to overturn the agency's 2009 scientific finding that greenhouse gases threaten human health and welfare — a move that would seek to remove the basis for climate regulations. https://t.co/p35bT640jx — Axios (@axios) July 29, 2025

🚨JUST IN🚨



EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin will revoke the Obama-era endangerment finding, marking it as the "most significant deregulatory action in U.S. history."



The finding claimed greenhouse gases (e.g., carbon monoxide, methane) endanger human lives. pic.twitter.com/3Ot8weXbpB — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 29, 2025

Totally destroying Obama's legacy and that is a beautiful thing indeed. It's just a shame it took this long.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin said Tuesday that his agency will announce its intent to roll back the 2009 Endangerment Finding, the rule that allows the agency to regulate greenhouse gasses. Zeldin said Tuesday on the conservative “Ruthless” podcast that the Endangerment Finding makes life more expensive for Americans and has been used to impose strict regulations on vehicles. Zeldin noted that the rule change will consider modern scientific data and be open to public comment, in line with the federal rulemaking process.

End the climate change religion!



Let it be known the DECADES of work the left lunatics on DC did to weaponize the EPA/DOJ is coming to a head.



May those of you in DC reading this with hurt feelings come to terms that your whole life's work was for NOTHING.



We will win. https://t.co/acQhu0RLFb — Kory Willis (@KoryWillis) July 29, 2025

All these regulations cost the American consumer. It's time the working class get some relief.

The money should be used directly for the purpose, or the taxpayer gets to save the money. Common sense! Anything else is criminal. It's crazy that the left/right can't agree on this simple concept. https://t.co/YYISApfhGY — 🇺🇸AmyAzingUSA🇺🇸 (@alcdonut) July 29, 2025

How's getting rid of idle stop on vehicles going? When can I get it removed? Thanks for your hard work! — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) July 29, 2025

Yes, please! This is the most annoying feature.

Any progress regarding the vehicle engine auto Stop/Start function that nobody likes? — 4th Doctor Who drives a Cyber truck? (@4thDoctorWhoFan) July 29, 2025

It always feels like the car shut off at a red light. It's panic inducing.

Make appliances great again! Give me more water 💦 in my dishwasher and washing machine please!!! 🙏🏼 — LadyPatriot 🍊 (@Pete2Shawn) July 29, 2025

Also, can we go back to the time when appliances last more than 2 or 3 years? That would be great!

Deregulation, decentralization, and more autonomy is FASCIST!!!



(am I doing this right...?) — BigC (@BigCFinancial) July 29, 2025

Don't give the Democrats any ideas. This will probably be their next line of attack.

Let’s see how long it takes the left to turn @EPALeeZeldin’s move on regulation into ‘Trump hates clean water.’ Let the countdown begin with @HolmesJosh, @ComfortablySmug, @MichaelDuncan and @JohnAshbrook. New episode streaming now, link in replies. pic.twitter.com/G7A1DJdYQ0 — Ruthless Podcast (@RuthlessPodcast) July 29, 2025

Oh, it's already started. It doesn't take them long to extreme. It's all they do.

