Grok Can't Do That: DOGE Develops AI to Deregulate the Federal Government

Engineers with the Department of Government Efficiency have developed an AI tool to help cut government regulations. The tool, called the 'DOGE Deregulation Decision Tool, ' will (if approved) analyze two hundred thousand regulations with the goal of cutting half of those by January of next year.

SOUNDS LIKE A PLAN! @DOGE builds AI tool to help cut 50 percent of 200,000 federal regulations. https://t.co/C73myTvSx7 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 26, 2025

Deregulating the alphabet agencies is part of President Trump's plan to reduce the size of the Federal Government.

The tool, called the “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool,” is supposed to analyze roughly 200,000 federal regulations to determine which can be eliminated because they are no longer required by law, according to a PowerPoint presentation obtained by The Post that is dated July 1 and outlines DOGE’s plans. Roughly 100,000 of those rules would be deemed worthy of trimming, the PowerPoint estimates — mostly through the automated tool with some staff feedback. The PowerPoint also suggests the AI tool will save the United States trillions of dollars by reducing compliance requirements, slashing the federal budget and unlocking unspecified “external investment.”

The analytics have been getting a test run at HUD and CFPB.

The tool has already been used to complete “decisions on 1,083 regulatory sections” at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in under two weeks, according to the PowerPoint, and to write “100% of deregulations” at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Three HUD employees — as well as documents obtained by The Post — confirmed that an AI tool was recently used to review hundreds, if not more than 1,000, lines of regulations at that agency and suggest edits or deletions.

There have been no regulations cut based on the use of DOGE AI as of yet, and widespread use of the tool would need to be approved by the White House, but it does show promise.

Asked about the AI-fueled deregulation, White House spokesman Harrison Fields wrote in an email that “all options are being explored” to achieve the president’s goal of deregulating government. Fields noted that “no single plan has been approved or green-lit,” cautioning that the work is “in its early stages and is being conducted in a creative way in consultation with the White House.”

Reducing regulations, compliance requirements, and saving money in the process. We may not fully understand how the technology works, but we love the idea.

Say what you will about Tesla and SpaceX, but DOGE may be the best idea Elon has ever come up with.

Can Grok Deregulate the Federal Government? We don't think so.

