Mile High Madness: Misgendering is Now Illegal in Colorado as Governor Signs Kelly Loving Act into Law

Eric V. | 9:30 PM on May 17, 2025
The Kelly Loving Act has been signed into law by Colorado's statist Governor Jared Polis. Among other things, the trans rights legislation makes speech less free in the Centennial State. The law makes misgendering or deadnaming a person who identifies as transgender (including parents of a trans-identified child) illegal under Colorado's Anti-Discrination Act.

Officially titled House Bill 25-1312, The Kelly Loving Act provides additional 'Protections' to the trans community beyond its curtailing of parental rights and prohibition on certain types of free speech.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Kelly Loving Act was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, expanding legal protections for transgender people in Colorado.

Known as House Bill 25-1312, the legislation passed through the Colorado House and Senate with bipartisan support after several amendments addressed concerns raised during the legislative process involving child custody decisions and protections for parents assisting their children in obtaining gender-affirming care.

The bill was named after a victim of the Club Q mass shooting in 2022. The bill approved measures, including:

  • Anti-discrimination policies that consider intentionally misgendering or deadnaming someone as discriminatory acts under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act
  • Educational policies that require schools to adopt policies regarding chosen names and dress codes
  • Identification documents that allow people to change their gender marker on state-issued IDs without the need for a court order.

The legislation came about after a survey of more than 500 transgender Coloradans found areas where transgender people still faced discrimination, harassment and abuse.

Polis and Colorado's Democrat-dominated State Government are no strangers to instituting constitutionally questionable laws. He recently signed one of the most anti-second amendment laws in the nation.

The recent assaults on the First and Second Amendments make one wonder what Polis and company may do next. Will Colorado residents be forced to provide housing to the state's military? Is warrantless search and seizure on the horizon? Just how far will Colorado go?

Until constitutional challenges are brought or the electorate wakes up and replaces their 'Commie Light' state government Coloradans, especially parents, will be at the mercy of Polis and his radically leftist regime.

The Kelly Loving Act does seem to have been inspired by 'Offensive Speech' laws employed across the pond. Doesn't it?

The rest of the post:

This bill strips parents of their rights, forcing schools and state agencies to override family decisions on deeply personal matters of raising their children. It’s a blatant attack on parental authority, free speech, and family values.

This isn’t just Colorado’s fight—it’s a wake-up call. When the far left holds power, they’ll push laws that silence dissent and control your kids. Stand up, speak out, and protect your family before this spreads. #ParentalRights @Heritage

The post makes a good point. Colorado has become another example of what happens when the statist left takes power.

Nope. Polis is making Governor 'Hair Gel' over in Commiefornia look like a moderate.

Something needs to happen. An eleven-year-old kid with gender dysphoria has more legal rights than their parents. Illegal TdA gang members are more protected from ICE by the state than citizens of the state are protected from TdA gang members by the state.

They say you get what you vote for, and Colorado parents voted to get the shaft.

That sums it up nicely.

