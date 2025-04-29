Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Take Years

Since being confirmed by the Senate, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has been busy. His department is the centerpiece of the Trump Administration's goal of achieving energy dominance as quickly as possible. A top priority of his plan is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), but there is a problem. Not only did the Biden Administration leave the SPR depleted, but they also damaged two of the four facilities that store the oil.

The SPR has the capacity to store seven hundred and fourteen million barrels of oil. There are currently fewer than four hundred million barrels, the lowest level since the 1980s.

In a recent CNBC interview, Secretary Wright explained that repairing and refilling the SPR will take the entirety of his time in office.

CNBC: Is the price right to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve right now?@SecretaryWright: "Absolutely. We are refilling the Reserve now and we will continue to refill the Reserve the whole time I'm in office." pic.twitter.com/RZNXzz87zB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

In 2022, the Biden Administration began rapidly releasing millions of barrels of oil to offset the inflationary rise in gas prices.

Refilling the SPR is not as simple as just buying oil. Congress must approve the funding to repair the facilities and purchase the oil to fill them.

We have to refill it, after Biden nearly depleted the entire reserve in his attempt to artificially reduce gas prices during the midterms and presidential elections! — nv (@nvanwyen) April 28, 2025

A huge hill to climb. But I voted for a team to fix this. 👇 pic.twitter.com/8HWfxykVDd — J Lory (@J__Lory) April 28, 2025

A huge task is an understatement. It will take years to replace what Biden frivolously wasted for political gain.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright just revealed that Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserves so rapidly—to drop prices before the election—that it damaged half the facilities.



They’re now in the process of repairing them with taxpayer funds.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/x2eiaG7nDO — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) April 28, 2025

There was a time at the end of Trumps first Admin where he could’ve topped off our Petro reserves for less than $30/ bbl. House Dems voted against it. Now it is double that. Bidenomics continues to punish the wage earners. — Carcharias él Rey (@bay_snark) April 28, 2025

One of the reasons the SPR was ONLY to be used in emergencies, was because geologists suspected the caverns used, wouldn't survive being emptied and then refilled.

Great job, #DementiaJoe ! — Coach Taylor's Hair (@KeaauDave) April 29, 2025

Biden has left behind a legacy of failure. From Immigration to energy, everything he touched is worse off and broken, like the salt caverns that store the SPR. As Secretary Wright has discovered, it's going to take years to clean up his mess.

