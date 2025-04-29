Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Take Years

AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy...
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on April 29, 2025
Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP, File

Since being confirmed by the Senate, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has been busy. His department is the centerpiece of the Trump Administration's goal of achieving energy dominance as quickly as possible. A top priority of his plan is refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), but there is a problem. Not only did the Biden Administration leave the SPR depleted, but they also damaged two of the four facilities that store the oil.

The SPR has the capacity to store seven hundred and fourteen million barrels of oil. There are currently fewer than four hundred million barrels, the lowest level since the 1980s.

In a recent CNBC interview, Secretary Wright explained that repairing and refilling the SPR will take the entirety of his time in office.

In 2022, the Biden Administration began rapidly releasing millions of barrels of oil to offset the inflationary rise in gas prices.

Refilling the SPR is not as simple as just buying oil. Congress must approve the funding to repair the facilities and purchase the oil to fill them.

A huge task is an understatement. It will take years to replace what Biden frivolously wasted for political gain.

Biden has left behind a legacy of failure. From Immigration to energy, everything he touched is worse off and broken, like the salt caverns that store the SPR. As Secretary Wright has discovered, it's going to take years to clean up his mess.  

