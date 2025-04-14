Shaq Attacked: Shaquille O'Neal Catches Heat in Miami for Shaking Trump's Hand at UFC 314

President Trump is definitely a sports fan, and it's becoming pretty common to see Him attend a sporting event, such as an NFL or NCAA game. But he really seems to enjoy the UFC, and UFC 314 was no exception.

It was fight night in Miami, and the crowd's response to Trump's arrival was raucous and loud. They cheered the President enthusiastically as he arrived with his entourage, which included Dana White, cabinet members, and his grandkids. Say what you will, but the man knows how to make an entrance and work a crowd.

Another thing you can always count on when the president shows up at a major sporting event is the liberal tears, and boy, were they flowing.

It didn't matter. All the liberal tears in the world couldn't dampen the spirit of the crowd at UFC 314.

Lil X was having a blast with his dad.

Dominick Reyes KO'd Nikita Krylov and then did the patented Trump golf swing to celebrate before leaving the ring to shake the President's hand.

Fans, including Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, cheered wildly and waved Israeli flags when noted antisemite and holocaust denier Bryce Mitchell lost after succumbing to a chokehold.

Portnoy also caught a little grief from Trump supporters. He's been critical of the tariff policies causing market volatility. He's come around since the market rebounded and was all smiles when he got the opportunity to greet the President before the fights began.

While Dave was criticized a bit by the right, it was the ever-enraged folks on the left who put their acceptance and tolerance on full display.

It started with Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku going out of his way to take a selfie with Donald Trump.

Njoku is a beast on the field, but that doesn't matter when you dare shake the President's hand. In Public, no less.

Njoku is one of the best tight ends in football but is probably not a household name outside of Cleveland and maybe the AFC North.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is a household name. Shaq also went out of his way to say hello to the President.

Shaq shaking hands with literally Hitler reincarnated can not be tolerated by the tolerant left.

These are a few of the calmer examples. Most were so profane they weren't fit for Twitchy.

There was even the obligatory 'Uncle Tom' response. As they say, scratch a leftist, and you'll find a racist.

The divisiveness and tribalism have taken over the left. Trump broke them, and anger seems to be all that remains.

President Trump took the grandkids out for a night at the fights. The fights were exciting, the crowd was supportive, and the left cried a raging river of liberal tears. All in all, UFC 314 was a 'Yuge' success.

As for all the statists losing their minds, it's going to be a long four years.