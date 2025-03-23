Real Heroes Wear Dog Tags: National Medal of Honor Museum Opens in Arlington Texas

Real heroes walk among us. They don't wear capes, fly, or have super strength or speed, and they were not drawn by Marvel or DC Comics artists. They were not given a super-solider serum to battle Hydra and save the world. Real heroes are everyday Americans with an extraordinary sense of patriotism and service. They may not have had capes or superpowers, but they saved the world more than once. There are currently 3,536 real American heroes whose acts of valor have earned the highest military honor that their country can bestow, the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Like the fictional character Steve Rogers from Captain America comics, Staff Sergeant David Bellavia (pictured in the cover photo of this story) was born and raised in New York State. He joined the Army after high school, and on November 10, 2004, in Fallujah, Iraq, his actions earned him the Medal of Honor.

Here is Staff Sergeant Bellavia's Story:

Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on November 10, 2004, while serving as squad leader in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq. While clearing a house, a squad from Staff Sergeant Bellavia’s platoon became trapped within a room by intense enemy fire coming from a fortified position under the stairs leading to the second floor. Recognizing the immediate severity of the situation, and with disregard for his own safety, Staff Sergeant Bellavia retrieved an automatic weapon and entered the doorway of the house to engage the insurgents. With enemy rounds impacting around him, Staff Sergeant Bellavia fired at the enemy position at a cyclic rate, providing covering fire that allowed the squad to break contact and exit the house. A Bradley Fighting Vehicle was brought forward to suppress the enemy; however, due to high walls surrounding the house, it could not fire directly at the enemy position. Staff Sergeant Bellavia then re-entered the house and again came under intense enemy fire. He observed an enemy insurgent preparing to launch a rocket-propelled grenade at his platoon. Recognizing the grave danger the grenade posed to his fellow soldiers, Staff Sergeant Bellavia assaulted the enemy position, killing one insurgent and wounding another who ran to a different part of the house. Staff Sergeant Bellavia, realizing he had an un-cleared, darkened room to his back, moved to clear it. As he entered, an insurgent came down the stairs firing at him. Simultaneously, the previously wounded insurgent reemerged and engaged Staff Sergeant Bellavia. Staff Sergeant Bellavia, entering further into the darkened room, returned fire and eliminated both insurgents. Staff Sergeant Bellavia then received enemy fire from another insurgent emerging from a closet in the darkened room. Exchanging gunfire, Staff Sergeant Bellavia pursued the enemy up the stairs and eliminated him. Now on the second floor, Staff Sergeant Bellavia moved to a door that opened onto the roof. At this point, a fifth insurgent leapt from the third floor roof onto the second floor roof. Staff Sergeant Bellavia engaged the insurgent through a window, wounding him in the back and legs, and caused him to fall off the roof. Acting on instinct to save the members of his platoon from an imminent threat, Staff Sergeant Bellavia ultimately cleared an entire enemy-filled house, destroyed four insurgents, and badly wounded a fifth. Staff Sergeant Bellavia’s bravery, complete disregard for his own safety, and unselfish and courageous actions are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Army.

Bellavia has been dedicated to his fellow service members since returning to civilian life. He co-founded Vets for Freedom and is a board member of the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas.

Years in the making, the museum is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. It will open to the public on March 25th.

A private ceremony for Medal of Honor recipients was held on Wednesday.

Major General Pat Brady, a Medal of Honor recipient, spoke to CBS News about the museum.

A dozen living recipients of America's highest military decoration gathered Wednesday to commemorate the National Medal of Honor Museum, a landmark institution honoring the more than 3,500 service members who have received the prestigious award since the Civil War. The museum — which opens to the public on March 25 in Arlington, Texas — aims to tell their stories through personal artifacts and interactive exhibits. "We want a kid to walk in the front door of this place, and he's going to see heroes — so-called heroes, guys like me not wearing capes, they're wearing dog tags," said Maj. Gen. Pat Brady, who received the Medal of Honor in 1969.

The museum will display artifacts, have interactive exhibits, and even offer virtual reality experiences for museum-goers to learn about the lives and actions of America's greatest heroes.

Museum curator Greg Waters spent years collecting artifacts that tell recipients' stories, including personal belongings like a high school jacket with a pin hinting at future military service, X-rays documenting injuries and recoveries, and a handwritten note from a mother desperately seeking information about her injured son. "I've been on a nationwide hunt for artifacts, and that work involves connecting with Medal of Honor recipients or their families," Waters said.

Each of their stories details amazing acts of selflessness and heroism.

During the Vietnam War, Major John Duffy exposed himself to enemy fire to direct gunships to strike enemy artillery positions. Wounded himself, he refused to leave the battlefield until his men were safely evacuated.

During World War II, Staff Sergeant Herbert Burr single-handedly took out a German 88mm anti-tank gun.

Their stories, along with all the stories of the 3,536 Medal of Honor recipients, have been enshrined in the Museum. There were 3,536 acts of selfless valor, heroism, and not a single cape.