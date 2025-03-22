'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Cl...
Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish
VIP
This Quote From an Australian Official Slamming Trump for Halting University Grants Is...
REVOKED: President Trump Strips Security Clearances From LONG List of Dems Including Hilla...
'Please Let This Be True'! James Woods and Others Spot a Winning (Nudge...
Victor Davis Hanson Says Anti-Musk Domestic Terrorism is Building to a ‘Crescendo of...
Adam Kinzinger Can’t Tell the Difference Between a Bud Light Boycott and Fiery...
Talking Chop: AOC ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ Attendee Shouts ‘Bring Back the Guillotine!’ f...
Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him...
Pete Hegseth Asks: Department of War or Department of Defense? Take the Poll!
Heavyweight Boxing Champ, Olympian, and Businessman George Foreman Dead at 76
Gaffe Factory: Joe Biden’s Comeback Could Provide a Trove of New Memes and...
Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder
VIP
The Left's Overreach Always Comes Back to Bite It on the Butt, and...

Trump Announces Production of Next Gen Fighter: Introducing The F-47

Eric V.
Eric V. | 12:30 PM on March 22, 2025
Pool via AP

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced the production of the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet. The President made the announcement in the Oval Office with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth standing by his side.

Advertisement

'At my direction, The United States Airforce is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation Fighter jet. Nothing in the world even comes close to it. And it will be known as the F-47'

Some in the aeronautics industry have nicknamed the F-47 the 'Ghost Eagle.' It has been in development since 2018 under the Air Force's Next Generation Air Domence (NGAD) program and will replace the current F-22 Raptor stealth fighter program. The F-22 was developed in the late 1990s under the Air Force's Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program. The F-22 was first put into service in 2005, but production delays, cost overruns, and other problems have plagued the program since its conception. The Air Force had initially planned to buy 750 F-22s to replace the F-15 fighters. As problems with the F-22 program persisted (including reduced military spending under the Obama Administration), the Air Force began replacing F-15s with the more cost-effective (read cheaper) F-35. Of the initially planned 750 F-22s, there are less than 200 in service today. There are currently over 700 F-35s in service today. 

Defense Secretary Hegseth said the F-47 would be a dramatic step over the F-22 and F-35, fifth-generation fighters.

Recommended

'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Clearances
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the F-47 would prove a dramatic step over the fifth generation F-22 and F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters now highlighting the Pentagon’s fighter jet inventory. The Lockheed-built F-35 remains the most combat capable fighter jet in the world, but it is the most expensive weapons system in history, costing the Pentagon more than $1 trillion for about 700 aircraft. Defense officials plan to purchase hundreds more and fly the plane into the 2080s, according to the Defense Department.

While it may have been more cost-effective to replace F-15s with F-35s, weapons system upgrades have become very expensive. Not that the new F-47 will come cheap. The initial contract is estimated to be around twenty billion and could cost hundreds of billions should the program work as planned.

The F-47, along with other plans for upgrades across all branches of the military, is part of Secretary Hegeth's focus on lethality. If this jet lives up to its hype, it will definitely be lethal.

The jet will have advanced stealth technology and come with 'Mini-Me-style' drones that the pilot can control. It also has a list of impressive advanced tech features. 

Advertisement

Officials claim it surpasses every other aircraft on Earth. Nicknamed the “Ghost Eagle” by some in the defense world, the F47 is part of the Pentagon’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative.

 It reportedly features:

• AI-assisted targeting and pilot support systems

• Stealth coating that dynamically responds to radar and thermal detection

• Compatibility with hypersonic weapons and directed energy systems

• Quantum-encrypted communications and multi-domain sensor fusion

• Adaptive cycle engines capable of shifting between high-speed and fuel-efficient modes

Boeing has kept details under wraps, but insiders say it leapfrogs the F-22 and F-35 by a full generation — built for total dominance in future air combat.

Source: CBS News




 AI-assisted targeting, compatibility with hypersonic and directed energy (lasers) weapon systems, and pilot-controlled drone wingmen have some believing that this aircraft may have exceeded human technology.

There's no need to entertain the idea of extraterrestrial technologies to be impressed with the F-47. If this plane delivers as promised, it will provide the US Military with air dominance in the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Speaking of entertainment, the President never seems to pass up an opportunity to troll the left and the media, and naming the F-47 was no exception.

Hegseth ignored a reporter's questions about the jet's name. 

No matter what it's called, the F-47 promises to be the most lethal jet to ever fly.

Tags: AIR FORCE AIRPLANE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP DRONES MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Clearances
Amy Curtis
Rob Schneider Thanks Disney for What Their Latest Film Might Accomplish
Doug P.
Alarming Situation: Elon Musk Says He’s Suing Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Calling Him a ‘Nazi’ on CNN
Warren Squire
'Please Let This Be True'! James Woods and Others Spot a Winning (Nudge Nudge) Non-GOP 2028 Ticket
Doug P.
This Quote From an Australian Official Slamming Trump for Halting University Grants Is Amazing
Doug P.
REVOKED: President Trump Strips Security Clearances From LONG List of Dems Including Hillary and Kamala
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Clearances Amy Curtis
Advertisement