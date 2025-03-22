Trump Announces Production of Next Gen Fighter: Introducing The F-47

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced the production of the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet. The President made the announcement in the Oval Office with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth standing by his side.

Advertisement

'At my direction, The United States Airforce is moving forward with the world's first sixth-generation Fighter jet. Nothing in the world even comes close to it. And it will be known as the F-47'

Boeing will build the next generation U.S. fighter jet.



Boeing beat out Lockheed as the two finalists in the program that could grow to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars.https://t.co/5tl86pCV2v — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) March 21, 2025

Some in the aeronautics industry have nicknamed the F-47 the 'Ghost Eagle.' It has been in development since 2018 under the Air Force's Next Generation Air Domence (NGAD) program and will replace the current F-22 Raptor stealth fighter program. The F-22 was developed in the late 1990s under the Air Force's Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) program. The F-22 was first put into service in 2005, but production delays, cost overruns, and other problems have plagued the program since its conception. The Air Force had initially planned to buy 750 F-22s to replace the F-15 fighters. As problems with the F-22 program persisted (including reduced military spending under the Obama Administration), the Air Force began replacing F-15s with the more cost-effective (read cheaper) F-35. Of the initially planned 750 F-22s, there are less than 200 in service today. There are currently over 700 F-35s in service today.

Defense Secretary Hegseth said the F-47 would be a dramatic step over the F-22 and F-35, fifth-generation fighters.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the F-47 would prove a dramatic step over the fifth generation F-22 and F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters now highlighting the Pentagon’s fighter jet inventory. The Lockheed-built F-35 remains the most combat capable fighter jet in the world, but it is the most expensive weapons system in history, costing the Pentagon more than $1 trillion for about 700 aircraft. Defense officials plan to purchase hundreds more and fly the plane into the 2080s, according to the Defense Department.

While it may have been more cost-effective to replace F-15s with F-35s, weapons system upgrades have become very expensive. Not that the new F-47 will come cheap. The initial contract is estimated to be around twenty billion and could cost hundreds of billions should the program work as planned.

The F-47, along with other plans for upgrades across all branches of the military, is part of Secretary Hegeth's focus on lethality. If this jet lives up to its hype, it will definitely be lethal.

🇺🇸TRUMP'S SECRET F47 FIGHTER JET: “WE DON’T SHOW TOO MUCH”



“This was a big secret. In fact, we don’t show too much of the plane for that reason."



The 6th-gen jet, built by Boeing, is now officially entering production.



Officials claim it surpasses every other aircraft on… https://t.co/DJ1D5wFHyP pic.twitter.com/QW5Enz52hK — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 21, 2025

The jet will have advanced stealth technology and come with 'Mini-Me-style' drones that the pilot can control. It also has a list of impressive advanced tech features.

Advertisement

Officials claim it surpasses every other aircraft on Earth. Nicknamed the “Ghost Eagle” by some in the defense world, the F47 is part of the Pentagon’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative.



It reportedly features:



• AI-assisted targeting and pilot support systems



• Stealth coating that dynamically responds to radar and thermal detection



• Compatibility with hypersonic weapons and directed energy systems



• Quantum-encrypted communications and multi-domain sensor fusion



• Adaptive cycle engines capable of shifting between high-speed and fuel-efficient modes



Boeing has kept details under wraps, but insiders say it leapfrogs the F-22 and F-35 by a full generation — built for total dominance in future air combat.



Source: CBS News







AI-assisted targeting, compatibility with hypersonic and directed energy (lasers) weapon systems, and pilot-controlled drone wingmen have some believing that this aircraft may have exceeded human technology.

Experimental prototype of Trump's F47 spotted by Canadian Air Force during incursion over the Albertan border pic.twitter.com/ueH3jlLzTH — Alexander Clarkson  (@APHClarkson) March 21, 2025

There's no need to entertain the idea of extraterrestrial technologies to be impressed with the F-47. If this plane delivers as promised, it will provide the US Military with air dominance in the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Meet the #F47 — America’s 6th-Gen Fighter@Boeing just secured a $20B+ contract to build the F-47, named after the 47th President.



It’s not just a jet — it’s a combat ecosystem, flying with AI-powered drone wingmen.



The future of air dominance is now.#NGAD #Boeing… pic.twitter.com/CTB0torobH — Fernando De La Peña (@fdodelap) March 22, 2025

Speaking of entertainment, the President never seems to pass up an opportunity to troll the left and the media, and naming the F-47 was no exception.

they should call it FAFO-47 — enzo (@enzovillani727) March 21, 2025

Should have called it the "Fight, Fight, Fighter!' https://t.co/gYN5hHkHdP — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 21, 2025

Hegseth ignored a reporter's questions about the jet's name.

No matter what it's called, the F-47 promises to be the most lethal jet to ever fly.