That's So Cute! Houthis 'Try' to Attack US Aircraft Carrier While They Continue to Take a Beating

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:30 AM on March 17, 2025
On Saturday, the US Navy carried out a series of airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen. The strategic strikes were the military equivalent of swatting the misbehaving Houthis across the nose with a rolled-up newspaper while sternly yelling, 'Stop it!'

On Sunday Morning, during an interview on Fox News, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegsseth explained the message sent to the Houthis.

Hegseth explained: 'The minute the Houthis say 'We'll stop shooting at your ships, we'll stop shooting at your drones,' this campaign will end, but until then, it will be unrelenting.'

'An era of peace through strength is back.' Hegseth said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced that message on Face the Nation.

We're not sure if the Houthis are gluttons for punishment or if they're just a little bit thick, but they responded to the smack on the nose by defiantly peeing on the carpet.

The Houthis claimed credit for the failed attack, announcing they had launched 18 missiles and drones at the USS Hary S. Truman and other ships. They did so proudly as if the attack accomplished something.

He's trying very hard to be taken seriously. He even wore his 'Red Dawn' era soldier costume for the video. We're pretty sure that none of the Houthis were watching Fox or CBS on Sunday morning, but we're positive that the United States made sure that the Houthis (and Iran) knew what the message was and that the ball was in their court. The Houthis chose to return serve.

They could have forfeited and gone home but chose to play ball. Whatever happens next is on them.

Maybe Rubio was on to something. For the last four years, the US response to Houthi attacks has been one-for-one. Maybe they were dumb enough to believe that nothing would change under the Trump Administration. If that's the case, they are about to find out the hard way.

Rumor has it that Iran got the message.

If the Houthis were smart, they would stand down. As Hegseth explained, the US has no interest in a war in Yemen, but the Houthis will continue to be pounded until the shipping lanes are safe for the US and its allies.

The Houthis will decide where this goes next. It's unclear if they are smart enough to choose wisely. The US is prepared for either scenario.

Peace through strength is back.

