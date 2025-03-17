That's So Cute! Houthis 'Try' to Attack US Aircraft Carrier While They Continue to Take a Beating

On Saturday, the US Navy carried out a series of airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi Rebels in Yemen. The strategic strikes were the military equivalent of swatting the misbehaving Houthis across the nose with a rolled-up newspaper while sternly yelling, 'Stop it!'

On Sunday Morning, during an interview on Fox News, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegsseth explained the message sent to the Houthis.

Hegseth explained: 'The minute the Houthis say 'We'll stop shooting at your ships, we'll stop shooting at your drones,' this campaign will end, but until then, it will be unrelenting.'

Iran has been enabling the Houthis for far too long….they better back off. pic.twitter.com/3NhVFKtvIK — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) March 16, 2025

'An era of peace through strength is back.' Hegseth said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced that message on Face the Nation.

In the last 18 months, the Houthis have attacked the U.S. Navy 174 times and attacked commercial shipping 145 times.



President Trump is not going to leave our ships defenseless.



pic.twitter.com/VVHxeBcaYC — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 16, 2025

We're not sure if the Houthis are gluttons for punishment or if they're just a little bit thick, but they responded to the smack on the nose by defiantly peeing on the carpet.

BREAKING: U.S. warships have shot down about a dozen Houthi drones targeting the Truman strike group since the airstrikes last night, senior defense official says. The drones were shot down “well before” they posed a serious threat, the official added. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 16, 2025

The Houthis claimed credit for the failed attack, announcing they had launched 18 missiles and drones at the USS Hary S. Truman and other ships. They did so proudly as if the attack accomplished something.

Houthi terrorists have declared American Ships are banned from entering the Red Sea.



On the left is nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)—one of many warships currently docked in the Red Sea.



On the right are the Houthis.



How do you say FAFO in Arabic? pic.twitter.com/EfcbFN80qK — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 16, 2025

Houthis: We attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman with 18 BALLISTIC MISSILES and drones



‘We will not hesitate to target all US warships in Red Sea and Arabian Sea’

pic.twitter.com/eOHQ2c5AI4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 16, 2025

He's trying very hard to be taken seriously. He even wore his 'Red Dawn' era soldier costume for the video. We're pretty sure that none of the Houthis were watching Fox or CBS on Sunday morning, but we're positive that the United States made sure that the Houthis (and Iran) knew what the message was and that the ball was in their court. The Houthis chose to return serve.

They could have forfeited and gone home but chose to play ball. Whatever happens next is on them.

Cool uniform, bro. Prepare to die. https://t.co/V09o387SZx — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 16, 2025

BREAKING: The US is striking Houthi targets in Yemen.



This comes after the Houthis launched dozens of drones and missiles at US troops. pic.twitter.com/EeAZJJWBM6 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 16, 2025

Maybe Rubio was on to something. For the last four years, the US response to Houthi attacks has been one-for-one. Maybe they were dumb enough to believe that nothing would change under the Trump Administration. If that's the case, they are about to find out the hard way.

Rumor has it that Iran got the message.

🔴 REPORT:



The islamic regime in Iran has cancelled Nowruz holiday leave for the army as well as the IRGC.



Khamenei is reportedly is critically worried about the situation in Yemen, with US bombardment opening a path for Israel to easily strike inside Iran.



Via @Rppress0 pic.twitter.com/1054ijqc9G — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) March 16, 2025

If the Houthis were smart, they would stand down. As Hegseth explained, the US has no interest in a war in Yemen, but the Houthis will continue to be pounded until the shipping lanes are safe for the US and its allies.

America is back and we aren’t playing around — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) March 16, 2025

Dang!!! Now that’s the strength that I expect of the US military. You were a great pick @SecDef Hegseth. — 💙🇮🇱Am Yisrael Chai! (@dsisme48) March 16, 2025

Carpet bomb them. Turn it into a parking lot for a Trump casino — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 16, 2025

The Houthis will decide where this goes next. It's unclear if they are smart enough to choose wisely. The US is prepared for either scenario.

Peace through strength is back.