Back at the Table: Zelensky Relents and Ukraine Agrees to Trump's Rare Earth Mineral Deal

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  9:15 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In a (not so) stunning turn of events, Ukraine is reported to have agreed to the framework of President Donald Trump's proposed deal, which would grant the US as much as 50% of Ukraine's rare earth minerals. The deal, reportedly worth billions to both countries, would allow the US to recuperate some of the money given to Ukraine in support of its war with Russia.

The AP reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign the deal in Washington DC as early as Friday.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and the U.S. have reached an agreement on a framework for a broad economic deal that would include access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, three senior Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

The officials, who were familiar with the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One of them said that Kyiv hopes that signing the agreement will ensure the continued flow of U.S. military support that Ukraine urgently needs.

The agreement could be signed as early as Friday and plans are being drawn up for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington to meet Trump, according to one of the Ukrainian officials.

Another official said the agreement would provide an opportunity for Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss continued military aid to Ukraine, which is why Kyiv is eager to finalize the deal.

While the agreement's details have not been released, it is not believed to include any security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky had initially proposed the deal but wanted the security guarantees in exchange.

Zelenskyy said he balked at signing off on a deal that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pushed during a visit to Kyiv earlier this month, and the Ukrainian leader objected again days later during a meeting in Munich with Vice President JD Vance because the American proposal did not include security guarantees.

Trump then called Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a dictator without elections” and claimed his support among voters was near rock-bottom.


But the two sides made significant progress during a three-day visit to Ukraine last week by retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia.

The idea was initially proposed last fall by Zelenskyy as part of his plan to strengthen Kyiv’s hand in future negotiations with Moscow.

Fox News reported that as much as 40% of the minerals included in the deal are in land currently controlled by Russian troops. The prospect of regaining control of that land may have motivated Zelensky's change of heart.

It's also possible that Zelensky had always intended to sign this deal and was putting on a public show as a negotiating tactic.

At the end of the day, Zelensky's hopes of ending this conflict and rebuilding his war-torn country rest with Donald Trump and the United States.

Regardless of what books he may or may not have read.

