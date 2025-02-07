Hakeem Jeffries Introduces New Bill to Save Us All From the Evils of DOGE

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump and his administration have been moving at light speed to implement the President's agenda. The full-throttle pace has left Democrats' heads spinning. They have stood at a microphone for the last few weeks, screeching about every EO, Cabinet nominee, and action taken. From deportations to tariffs, the Democrats have watched helplessly, unable to do anything but scream into the void.

It wasn't until Donald Trump unleashed DOGE that the Democrats found their focus. How dare an unelected billionaire expose the wasteful and reckless spending of the unelected bureaucrats they had put in place. How dare the Trump Administration dismantle the Democrat's slush fund USAID.

He did dare, and USAID is being dismantled. The State Department will take over what's left afterward. The Democrats are livid, and Elon Musk has become their number-one target. But what are they going to do about it?

Chuck Schumer tried leading chants.

Democrats: “How can we change the political narrative and regain our footing?”



Also Democrats: “Let’s have Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters chant in support of taxpayer-funded trans operas.”



Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/H3QTa6dRgL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2025

Elizabeth Warren went on the warpath!

JUST IN: A screeching Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren says Elon Musk is "seizing power from the American people" by not allowing congress members to waste taxpayer money.



I knew Trump's 2nd presidency would be good but didn't realize it would be this good.



Warren launched new… pic.twitter.com/5gbJWhh1gb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

Enter Hakeem Jeffries. Someone on his staff must have reminded him that he is a duly elected member of the House of Representatives and can write and introduce bills. He realized that he was, in fact, a lawmaker. So, Hakeem is trying a different approach.

Hakeem is going to introduce a bill that he claims will save us all from the impending evil that is Elon Musk and DOGE.

The Taxpayer Data Protection Act

House Democrats have introduced the Taxpayer Data Protection Act.



Far right Republicans are trying to plunder names, addresses, birthdates, Social Security numbers and bank account information from the Treasury Department.



We will stop it. pic.twitter.com/7r865ZHDEv — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 6, 2025

Hakeem and the Dems aren't concerned about protecting taxpayer data, but the 'Don't Let Elon Expose Our Grift Act' didn't sound as good, so they went with the taxpayer thing.

There is a general rule that any bill proposed by Democrats will achieve the exact opposite of its stated intent.

Did the Affordable Care Act make health insurance more affordable?

Did the Inflation Reduction Act reduce inflation?

The Taxpayer Data Protection Act is no exception.

HAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!

Democrats are out there trying to hide the crimes.

These are the same people who would sell your grandma's SS Number for a single vote.

Get out of here with that nonsense, Hak. https://t.co/nUG0nWXoGl — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) February 7, 2025

Luckily, this bill has about zero chance of ever reaching the House floor. It will most likely die in committee. Jeffries knows this, but it will provide the Democrats and their media lapdogs with a talking point. They'll decry Mike Johnson for killing the bill and leaving taxpayers' private information exposed. They will try to bleed it for all it's worth.

Every time I see you all crowded around a podium, it looks like this. pic.twitter.com/BKrluy6zck — PixieSS ☕️ (@pixiejss) February 6, 2025

We think it would be a great idea if President Trump signed an EO that required the theme to Benny Hill to play anytime more than three Democrats gathered at a podium.

Democrats scrambling to hide their corruption. Good luck getting anything passed. You don't have control of the House, the Senate and Trump has veto power.

Go ahead and waste your time, like you have done for decades. — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) February 6, 2025

Look at that.

Lol.

A flailing party.

You STOLE FROM THE TAX PAYERS, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, FOR YOUR OWN GAIN, YOUR OWN GREED.

Self serving LIARS. pic.twitter.com/86TaJbIyYG — Humarock🙏✝️♀️ (@Humarock501) February 6, 2025

Democrats are running scared. The last thing in the world they want is for DOGE to follow the money and find out how much can be traced right back to them. Elections have consequences, and the deeper DOGE digs, the worse those consequences may become for some more than others.

Most likely the ones screaming the loudest.