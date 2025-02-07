It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman...
AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal...
Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece
Money Memo: Trump Executive Action Requires Review of All Federally-Funded NGOs
Former USAID Administrator Promises Famine and Mass Migration from DOGE Cuts
Nothing Personal: Joy Reid Doesn’t Want DOGE’s ‘BIG B-A-L-L-S’ Near Americans’ Sensitive D...
DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by...
Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala...
Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB...
Sen. John Fetterman Explains How the Democrat Party’s Brand Has Become Toxic
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG...
Colombian President Claims Cocaine is Illegal Because Racism or Something
VIP
When It Comes to Defeating Trump, His Foes Don't Have a Prayer

Hakeem Jeffries Introduces New Bill to Save Us All From the Evils of DOGE

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  7:00 AM on February 07, 2025
Sarah D.

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump and his administration have been moving at light speed to implement the President's agenda. The full-throttle pace has left Democrats' heads spinning. They have stood at a microphone for the last few weeks, screeching about every EO, Cabinet nominee, and action taken. From deportations to tariffs, the Democrats have watched helplessly, unable to do anything but scream into the void.

Advertisement

It wasn't until Donald Trump unleashed DOGE that the Democrats found their focus. How dare an unelected billionaire expose the wasteful and reckless spending of the unelected bureaucrats they had put in place. How dare the Trump Administration dismantle the Democrat's slush fund USAID.

He did dare, and USAID is being dismantled. The State Department will take over what's left afterward. The Democrats are livid, and Elon Musk has become their number-one target. But what are they going to do about it?

Chuck Schumer tried leading chants.

Elizabeth Warren went on the warpath!

Enter Hakeem Jeffries. Someone on his staff must have reminded him that he is a duly elected member of the House of Representatives and can write and introduce bills. He realized that he was, in fact, a lawmaker. So, Hakeem is trying a different approach.

Hakeem is going to introduce a bill that he claims will save us all from the impending evil that is Elon Musk and DOGE.

Recommended

It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Taxpayer Data Protection Act

Hakeem and the Dems aren't concerned about protecting taxpayer data, but the 'Don't Let Elon Expose Our Grift Act' didn't sound as good, so they went with the taxpayer thing.

There is a general rule that any bill proposed by Democrats will achieve the exact opposite of its stated intent.

Did the Affordable Care Act make health insurance more affordable?

Did the Inflation Reduction Act reduce inflation?

The Taxpayer Data Protection Act is no exception. 

Luckily, this bill has about zero chance of ever reaching the House floor. It will most likely die in committee. Jeffries knows this, but it will provide the Democrats and their media lapdogs with a talking point. They'll decry Mike Johnson for killing the bill and leaving taxpayers' private information exposed. They will try to bleed it for all it's worth.

Advertisement

We think it would be a great idea if President Trump signed an EO that required the theme to Benny Hill to play anytime more than three Democrats gathered at a podium.

Democrats are running scared. The last thing in the world they want is for DOGE to follow the money and find out how much can be traced right back to them. Elections have consequences, and the deeper DOGE digs, the worse those consequences may become for some more than others.

Most likely the ones screaming the loudest.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER COMMITTEE DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN ELON MUSK GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor
Grateful Calvin
Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris
Brett T.
DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by DOGE
Warren Squire
Musk’s DOGE Team: CNN Panel Gets Testy Over Accomplished Teen Genius Named ‘BIG BALLS’
Warren Squire
AG Pam Bondi Says DOJ is Coming After Dem Leaders Who Place Illegal Aliens Over Americans
Warren Squire
Coin Tossed: U.S. Mint No Longer Offering Commemorative January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Piece
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Is MISTER! Mary Miller Refuses to Call Tim 'Sarah' McBride a Woman on the House Floor Grateful Calvin
Advertisement