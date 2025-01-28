No Regrets! Scott Jennings Refutes Dem Fantasy Americans Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Trump...
Wholesale Racism: 19 Attorneys General Tell Costco Its Discriminatory DEI Policies Could C...
Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen...
Sweet Justice: Trump Fires Prosecutors Who Went After Him Over Classified Documents
CNN Laments Chicago Illegal Aliens are Barricading Themselves in Homes to Avoid Arrest...
Scott Jennings: People Screaming at Trump about Egg Prices After Five Days in...
Honest Question: What Is the Benefit of Banning Transgender Troops?
Loco for Logos: CNN Mad Over Federal Agents Wearing Insignia-Bearing Uniforms While Conduc...
WINNING! Anti-Trump Journo Warrior Jim Acosta Reportedly OUT at CNN; Trump Still President...
Def. Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘Deadnames’ Bases Whose Names Were Changed
NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Most People Just Never Heard About Biden’s Border Enforcement
Sunny Hostin: Trump Wants a Certain 'Look' for Criminal Illegal Immigrants and That's...
Margaret Brennan Notes FEMA Has Specialized Expertise These Poorer States Don’t Have
VIP
Andy Ngo: Biden’s DOJ Made Payments to BLM/Antifa to Settle Lawsuits

And Now For Something Completely Different: Royal Navy's Monty Python-esque Response to a Whale Fart

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  6:30 AM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Maxi Jonas, File

Nope, it wasn't. We thought it might be, and we even kind of hoped it was, but it wasn't. Recent action by the British Royal Navy was not a Monty Python skit. Although the story may have the folks of Monty Python wishing they had thought of it first.

Advertisement

The Royal Navy went full-on code red to chase down a baleen whale that had gone full-on code brown.

The incident has been dubbed 'The Hunt for Red Fart-ober.'

Underwater sensors detected two mysterious noises off the coast of Scotland, home to a Navy submarine base. Officials were unable to identify the source of the sound, but they thought something about the situation didn't pass the smell test and, fearing the possibility of a drone Russian spy sub, launched an investigation.

The UK’s Royal Navy launched a frantic search for phantom Russians off the coast after picking up two mysterious sounds in the ocean — only to conclude that the noises came from a gassy whale, an official told The Sun. 

Naval officials feared one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s drone subs had dropped a listening device onto the ocean floor between two islands in Scotland and let rip on an investigation.

The two toots were detected about 100 miles from where the UK’s doomsday subs are based. 

“We have been analyzing the sounds and now believe it was a marine mammal. A whale,” the official told the British newspaper.

The official was said to have kept a stiff upper lip when speaking of the flatulent faux paw, stating they take such incidents seriously.

Recommended

Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen Before
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The sound, first described by analysts as a man-made noise, had never before been picked up on the sensors — leading the navy to confuse Das Boof for Das Boot, according to the report.

It also sparked fears that Russia’s deep-sea research unit, known as GUGI, was trying to record acoustic signatures of the British subs to make them easier to track.

The locations of the Royal Navy’s Astute-class attack subs and Vanguard-class ballistic missile submarines are among the UK’s most closely guarded military secrets. They are designed to move through the sea with nary a squeak.

While it was determined the flatulence was the cause of the false alarm, officials said they take all threats seriously.

Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be reached for comment but is rumored to have said of the incident, 'He who smelt it dealt it,' while pointing in the general direction of England.

It wouldn't be the first time the Russians have been accused of having spy whales.

It was also not the first time whales have set off alarms. The gassy situation comes months after a famed Russian beluga whale believed to be a spy was found dead off the coast of Norway. The white Beluga whale named “Hvaldimir” was first discovered near the Russian/Norwegian maritime border in 2019 wearing a Russian camera harness. 

Hvaldimir’s harness — coupled with his friendly demeanor — prompted speculation that he may have escaped after being forcibly enlisted to conduct intelligence-gathering operations for Russia, which has been known to utilize aquatic mammals for espionage.

Advertisement

Could the oversized pooting porpoise be connected to the Russian spy whale? There has been much speculation.

Anything is possible. Eric has certainly set off some sensors in his time. Despite the intense search, the wind-breaking whale was never located, and the British Navy has been ordered to stand down. What was thought to be Russian spy subs turned out to be a whale that ate too much krill.

Sure does smell fishy.

Tags: DRONES ENGLAND NAVY NEW YORK POST RUSSIA SPY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen Before
Warren Squire
No Regrets! Scott Jennings Refutes Dem Fantasy Americans Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Trump’s Deportations
Warren Squire
Honest Question: What Is the Benefit of Banning Transgender Troops?
Brett T.
CNN Laments Chicago Illegal Aliens are Barricading Themselves in Homes to Avoid Arrest and Deportation
Warren Squire
Wholesale Racism: 19 Attorneys General Tell Costco Its Discriminatory DEI Policies Could Cost Them
Warren Squire
Sweet Justice: Trump Fires Prosecutors Who Went After Him Over Classified Documents
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen Before Warren Squire
Advertisement