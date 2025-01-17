An American Hero Returns: Daniel Penny Spotted Calmly Riding the New York City...
How About ZERO Hours? Progressive Capitol Hill Staffers Demand a 32-Hour Work Week
Disaster for Democracy: Kevin O’Leary Tells CNN Dems Their Party Is Paying the...
Unstoppable Force: Does Trump’s Presidential Arc Mirror the Original STAR WARS Trilogy?
Are You Kidding? Scott Jennings Reacts to Hilarious Axios ‘How to Lead Like...
Sunday Shocker! J. Ann Selzer to Drop Devastating Pre-Inauguration Day Poll - Kamala...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Featured a Cringey...
Trump-Hating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Political Cartoonist Arrested for Allegedly Possessing...
President Joe Biden Reiterates His Fear of an Oligarchy Taking Shape
VIP
Ivanka Trump Honors Father, Spotlighting Media's Harsh Treatment of Trump Family in His...
CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network
WINNING: FBI Closes Its Diversity Office Before Trump Inauguration
Donald Trump Is Ready to Chew Gum and Kick Butt (and He's All...
VIP
Google Won't Add Fact-Checks Despite New EU Law

That's Gotta Hurt! Gavin Newsom Scolds Mike Johnson and Takes an Epic Ratio

Eric V.  |  7:00 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Gavin Newsom desperately needs a boogeyman. The destructive wildfires that have devastated California have exposed Newsom's ineptitude in governance and left the Democrat Governor reeling. From poor land management to empty reservoirs, Newsom's incompetence is directly tied to the still-burning fires in his state that threaten to send his political career up in flames along with the thousands of homes they have already claimed.

Advertisement

He has tried placing the blame for the water supply on local officials and attempted to divert attention away from himself by calling for an independent investigation into the cause of the fires. He's blamed climate change and the evil Republicans who haven't done enough to curb carbon production. All have been to no avail, and the besieged Governor may have to face accountability for a natural disaster he helped to cause.

While calls for his resignation grow louder and petitions circulate for yet another recall, Governor Hell-a-good Hair has released a video taking Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to task over relief funding. As it turns out, the check Joe Biden promised might not be blank, and cashing that check might come with some terms and conditions.

You can hear hints of stress as the normally smooth-talking Newsom bloviates about tax cuts for the rich and corporations that don't need them. In reality, what Congress is asking for is assurances that the conditions that led to this disaster are addressed so that it doesn't happen again.

Responses to Gavin's video came fast and furious. Starting with Speaker Johnson himself.

Recommended

How About ZERO Hours? Progressive Capitol Hill Staffers Demand a 32-Hour Work Week
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Newsom has had years to help the people of California. He chose to help some fish instead, which is, in part, how this all happened in the first place.

We're sure the smelt and salmon are very grateful.

Gavin and his Santa Ana Wind-proof hair are way too narcissistic to ever just accept responsibility and resign.

We're sure he thinks he's doing a great job. 

Advertisement

Guys like Newsome aren't going to let disasters and incompetence impede their political ambitions. No matter what they do, it's always someone else's fault.

The ratio in response to Gavin's video was epic. We don't know if there will be or if he could survive another recall, but Governor Hair Gel might just be watching his future political ambitions go up in smoke along with the disaster his incompetent leadership helped to create.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP FUNDING GAVIN NEWSOM JOE BIDEN WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How About ZERO Hours? Progressive Capitol Hill Staffers Demand a 32-Hour Work Week
Grateful Calvin
Disaster for Democracy: Kevin O’Leary Tells CNN Dems Their Party Is Paying the Price for Selecting Kamala
Warren Squire
Are You Kidding? Scott Jennings Reacts to Hilarious Axios ‘How to Lead Like Biden’ Headline
Warren Squire
Sunday Shocker! J. Ann Selzer to Drop Devastating Pre-Inauguration Day Poll - Kamala Triumphant!
Warren Squire
Oligarchy Malarkey: Kevin O’Leary Silences CNN’s Biden Apologists with Truth About Biden’s Wealth
Warren Squire
CNN Tries Rearranging Desk Chairs to Save Sinking Flagship Cable ‘News’ Network
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
How About ZERO Hours? Progressive Capitol Hill Staffers Demand a 32-Hour Work Week Grateful Calvin
Advertisement