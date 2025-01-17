That's Gotta Hurt! Gavin Newsom Scolds Mike Johnson and Takes an Epic Ratio

Gavin Newsom desperately needs a boogeyman. The destructive wildfires that have devastated California have exposed Newsom's ineptitude in governance and left the Democrat Governor reeling. From poor land management to empty reservoirs, Newsom's incompetence is directly tied to the still-burning fires in his state that threaten to send his political career up in flames along with the thousands of homes they have already claimed.

He has tried placing the blame for the water supply on local officials and attempted to divert attention away from himself by calling for an independent investigation into the cause of the fires. He's blamed climate change and the evil Republicans who haven't done enough to curb carbon production. All have been to no avail, and the besieged Governor may have to face accountability for a natural disaster he helped to cause.

While calls for his resignation grow louder and petitions circulate for yet another recall, Governor Hell-a-good Hair has released a video taking Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to task over relief funding. As it turns out, the check Joe Biden promised might not be blank, and cashing that check might come with some terms and conditions.

You can hear hints of stress as the normally smooth-talking Newsom bloviates about tax cuts for the rich and corporations that don't need them. In reality, what Congress is asking for is assurances that the conditions that led to this disaster are addressed so that it doesn't happen again.

Responses to Gavin's video came fast and furious. Starting with Speaker Johnson himself.

Instead of making highly produced clap back videos with social media influencers, you should get to work helping Californians.



You’re the leader of a state in crisis, and you should finally start acting like it. https://t.co/ipKHFse0kU — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 16, 2025

Newsom has had years to help the people of California. He chose to help some fish instead, which is, in part, how this all happened in the first place.

Gavin Newsom has become the face of Incompetence. It’s always someone else’s Problem. That doesn’t sound like someone that is in charge! pic.twitter.com/yAss0hQggc — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) January 16, 2025

We're sure the smelt and salmon are very grateful.

Sadly, Newscum has governed California into ashes. If he was half the man Mike Johnson is, he would resign. pic.twitter.com/iivScSm1Hh — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) January 16, 2025

Gavin and his Santa Ana Wind-proof hair are way too narcissistic to ever just accept responsibility and resign.

I sometimes wonder if Newsom is capable of grasping just how much he's hated.



Narcissism can be a b*tch. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 16, 2025

We're sure he thinks he's doing a great job.

You're doing these little campaign ads while people in your state are losing everything they have.



Why don't you figure out how you WRECKED your state over the last few years?



Did you utilize cheating to secure your election? I can't see how anyone voted for you. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 16, 2025

You are a fraud and must resign — Will (@Will_OC_BA) January 17, 2025

Your incompetence led to this: pic.twitter.com/UdoYQjscuC — BruceX 🇺🇸 (@realBruceBallou) January 16, 2025

Guys like Newsome aren't going to let disasters and incompetence impede their political ambitions. No matter what they do, it's always someone else's fault.

Gavin, do you realize how much you’re despised by people in California and around the country? Since you won’t resign, I hope you’ll be criminally prosecuted for the lives lost. I don’t think your aunt, Nancy Pelosi can help you this time. — gail meyer (@OneMinnesotaMom) January 17, 2025

The ratio in response to Gavin's video was epic. We don't know if there will be or if he could survive another recall, but Governor Hair Gel might just be watching his future political ambitions go up in smoke along with the disaster his incompetent leadership helped to create.