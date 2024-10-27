Scientific America's Misinformation Crusade Is So Science-y and Whatnot

She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports
Eric V.  |  6:50 PM on October 27, 2024
ImgFlip

Scientific American is deeply concerned about the upcoming election. Rumors, lies, misinformation, disinformation, and even innuendo are bombarding voters on social media. Who can we, the average, everyday American voter, possibly trust to discern the truth from the lies? 

Thankfully, Scientific American is here to help. Together, with the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public in Seattle, they are going to use science and ongoing social media research to identify and quickly counter misinformation!

See! We can trust them. They have a misinformation expert and are only interested in the truth and will be completely non-partisan!

The article continues.

Using ongoing social-media research conducted at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public in Seattle, which I co-lead, my colleagues and I can identify rumors spreading across both Democratic and Republican online networks in real time. We can see how election rumors emerge as events unfold, and how they frequently combine first-hand accounts, such as photos or videos, with pre-existing narratives, for example that non-US citizens vote in large numbers.

There's no mention of rumors of Trump being a fascist or things like the Steele Dossier, nothing about Project 2025. Just illegals voting and suspicious vans full of uncounted ballots. I'm sure that's just a coincidence. They're probably just busy analyzing data and doing peer reviews and other highly scientific stuff. We imagine there's a petri dish or a microscope involved somewhere!

What? Silence conservatives! This just can't be! Can it? They're scientists, they're not political, they're only concerned with finding the truth! We're shocked, flabbergasted!

But we were told we could trust the science! We are shaken! Gobsmacked!

Is there anywhere we can turn to for unbiased scientific analysis?

The frog's in a lab, therefore his conclusions are above reproach!

Trust the science!

