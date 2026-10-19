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This Day in 2020 We Saw the Most Damning Example of Dem-Media Teamwork Ever

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 19, 2026 10:39 AM
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This Day in 2020 We Saw the Most Damning Example of Dem-Media Teamwork Ever
Meme

The Democrats and their allies in the media like to accuse Republicans of being the side that tries to sow distrust in American elections and insinuate that candidates like Donald Trump collude with enemies of America to rig elections. 

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As usual, the projection is off the charts.

Evidence of that can be found almost every day, but six years ago one of the most egregious examples of the Dem-media-Dem circle of life happened. @WesternLensman has marked the anniversary of when Politico and a so-called "journalist" pushed this story designed to harm Trump just ahead of the 2020 election. Remember this?

That was indeed the final nail in the "journalism" coffin. 

"There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this he's accusing me of is a Russian plant." 

51 former intel officials, including John Brennan and James Clapper, signed on to an op to aid their preferred presidential candidate in the closing weeks of an election. 

And Politico willingly played its part.

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They sure did play their part. This was the headline designed to give Biden something to slam Trump with during the debate: 

That was of course an in-kind donation to the Biden campaign.

Yep. They're not "journalists," but rather propagandists. 

They took the exact same approach with Biden's cognitive decline. "Biden is in fact as sharp as ever," and then after it became too obvious to ignore, some of the media were literally writing books about how severe Biden's cognitive decline had become. You can't loathe the lib media too much. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | HUNTER BIDEN | JOE BIDEN | POLITICO | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

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