This Day in 2020 We Saw the Most Damning Example of Dem-Media Teamwork Ever

The Democrats and their allies in the media like to accuse Republicans of being the side that tries to sow distrust in American elections and insinuate that candidates like Donald Trump collude with enemies of America to rig elections.

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As usual, the projection is off the charts.

Evidence of that can be found almost every day, but six years ago one of the most egregious examples of the Dem-media-Dem circle of life happened. @WesternLensman has marked the anniversary of when Politico and a so-called "journalist" pushed this story designed to harm Trump just ahead of the 2020 election. Remember this?

Six years ago today, Politico and Natasha Bertrand ran the Dirty 51 'Russian disinfo' story re: Hunter's laptop. The op was designed to give Joe Biden a talking in his debate with Trump, three days later: "There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this he's accusing me of is a Russian plant." 51 former intel officials, including John Brennan and James Clapper, signed on to an op to aid their preferred presidential candidate in the closing weeks of an election. And Politico willingly played its part. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 19, 2026

That was indeed the final nail in the "journalism" coffin.

"There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what this he's accusing me of is a Russian plant." 51 former intel officials, including John Brennan and James Clapper, signed on to an op to aid their preferred presidential candidate in the closing weeks of an election. And Politico willingly played its part.

They sure did play their part. This was the headline designed to give Biden something to slam Trump with during the debate:

That was of course an in-kind donation to the Biden campaign.

The letter was solicited by Tony Blinken. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 19, 2026

Yep. They're not "journalists," but rather propagandists.

After the election? Narrator: “Indeed the laptop was actually Hunter’s, and there was no evidence of Russia altering what was on it…” — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 19, 2026

They took the exact same approach with Biden's cognitive decline. "Biden is in fact as sharp as ever," and then after it became too obvious to ignore, some of the media were literally writing books about how severe Biden's cognitive decline had become. You can't loathe the lib media too much.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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