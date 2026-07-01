Jonathan Turley Has a Short Reading Assignment for Media Putting Woke Spin on SCOTUS' Title IX Ruling

As we told you yesterday, the Supreme Court had some disappointing decisions but there was one victory for sanity in the Title IX ruling, which upheld state laws barring biological males from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

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In their story, an NBC News reporter first offered a trigger warning for any trans people watching. No, seriously:

INSANE: NBC’s Craig Melvin offers a trigger warning for trans people watching...



“Just a quick note here. The terms that we’re using here during our reporting, biological male, biological female, the high court put those terms in quotations in their decision and their dissent.… pic.twitter.com/Hx15swCfJ6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2026

“Just a quick note here. The terms that we’re using here during our reporting, biological male, biological female, the high court put those terms in quotations in their decision and their dissent. But just so you know, we’re using those terms from the decision itself, biological male, biological female.”

Jonathan Turley spotted another example of the media becoming a parody of itself:

Before reporting on the transgender case, NBC actually gave an effective trigger warning that it would be quoting the court in the use of terms like "biological male" and "biological female." https://t.co/bN4NImmroF This is how the press becomes a parody of itself. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 1, 2026

Turley cited a sentence in the Title IX opinion of Clarence Thomas because it perfectly explains why trust in the media has gone down the drain:

...Ironically, he could have read the most apropos line from Justice Thomas's opinion to follow the warning: "To use language to obscure reality to show ‘indifference regarding the truth’— is to lie to the public and cease to treat our fellow citizens ‘as equal[s].’" — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 1, 2026

At least some in the media self-identify so we automatically know which ones are doing the opposite of journalism.

Transgenderism and journalism are not compatible. One cannot report on reality while simultaneously denying it. You just can't. Pick one: journalism or transgenderism. You can't pick both. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 1, 2026

So much of the media will never be able to earn back the trust they lost, and judging from the above NBC story they don't even seem to care.

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