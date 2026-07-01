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Jonathan Turley Has a Short Reading Assignment for Media Putting Woke Spin on SCOTUS' Title IX Ruling

Doug P. | 11:13 AM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As we told you yesterday, the Supreme Court had some disappointing decisions but there was one victory for sanity in the Title IX ruling, which upheld state laws barring biological males from competing in women’s and girls’ sports. 

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In their story, an NBC News reporter first offered a trigger warning for any trans people watching. No, seriously: 

“Just a quick note here. The terms that we’re using here during our reporting, biological male, biological female, the high court put those terms in quotations in their decision and their dissent. But just so you know, we’re using those terms from the decision itself, biological male, biological female.”

Jonathan Turley spotted another example of the media becoming a parody of itself:

Turley cited a sentence in the Title IX opinion of Clarence Thomas because it perfectly explains why trust in the media has gone down the drain:

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At least some in the media self-identify so we automatically know which ones are doing the opposite of journalism. 

So much of the media will never be able to earn back the trust they lost, and judging from the above NBC story they don't even seem to care. 

*****

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