Ratio Alert! Dem Sen. Padilla Trips Over the 'T' in TPS While Shoveling BS About Congressional Intent

Over the last few years, the Democrats have tried hard to make certain words meaningless. "Democracy," "authoritarian" and "King" are just three examples.

One more word the Dems would like everybody to forget the definition of is "temporary," and that happened after yesterday's Supreme Court ruling:

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Breaking News: The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status, the deportation protection program that has permitted hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians to live and work legally in the U.S. https://t.co/bMKPsG3sCs — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 25, 2026

Senator Alex Padilla, perhaps best known for his pro-illegal alien theatrics, said that the SCOTUS ruling isn't based on the "spirit" that Congress intended:

The Supreme Court has once again gotten it wrong, breaking from the spirit of the of the law and Congress’ intent. In a massive blow to our communities, they just greenlit Trump’s plan to strip TPS from thousands of people who have fled humanitarian crises, some who have been… https://t.co/OPL8UvOOXq — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) June 25, 2026

Impressive ratio!

Nice try, dude, but if Congress intended the protected status to be indefinite they wouldn't have used a different word:

I know English is a challenge for you, Jose, but let me help you out with a key word in the acronym "TPS." pic.twitter.com/9Dt5wiwmYo — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 26, 2026

Padilla and the Dems are trying to rewrite a law on the fly and would like us all to believe that Trump is the "threat to democracy."

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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