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Ratio Alert! Dem Sen. Padilla Trips Over the 'T' in TPS While Shoveling BS About Congressional Intent

Doug P. | 10:48 AM on June 26, 2026
Sarah D.

Over the last few years, the Democrats have tried hard to make certain words meaningless. "Democracy," "authoritarian" and "King" are just three examples. 

One more word the Dems would like everybody to forget the definition of is "temporary," and that happened after yesterday's Supreme Court ruling:

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Senator Alex Padilla, perhaps best known for his pro-illegal alien theatrics, said that the SCOTUS ruling isn't based on the "spirit" that Congress intended:

Impressive ratio!

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Nice try, dude, but if Congress intended the protected status to be indefinite they wouldn't have used a different word:

Padilla and the Dems are trying to rewrite a law on the fly and would like us all to believe that Trump is the "threat to democracy." 

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