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New TDS Achievement UNLOCKED! Pro-Algae Demonstrators Arrive at the DC Reflecting Pool

Doug P. | 6:24 PM on June 17, 2026
Meme

As you no doubt have been aware, the Left's latest triggering has been over the Trump administration's project to clean up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. 

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The pool was refilled about a week ago, and of course the media's been doing its part to help carry the Democrats' preferred narrative:

CNN has since been all over it:

"Journalism," ladies and gentlemen!

However, the algae is "part of the normal start-up process" and will be taken care of:

So, the algae is being dealt with. 

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And now for the "you can't make this stuff up" part:

Wait, really?

Apparently it's NOT a joke, because satire has nothing on real life these days: 

HAHAHA!

There's a tragic shortage of asylums in the United States. 

Just when you thought they couldn't get crazier...

The lefty gene pool needs to be chlorinated a lot heavier than the reflecting pool. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda along with his efforts to clean up Washington, DC, all while crazy libs make fools of themselves opposing it all.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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