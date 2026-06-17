New TDS Achievement UNLOCKED! Pro-Algae Demonstrators Arrive at the DC Reflecting Pool

As you no doubt have been aware, the Left's latest triggering has been over the Trump administration's project to clean up the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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The pool was refilled about a week ago, and of course the media's been doing its part to help carry the Democrats' preferred narrative:

The Reflecting Pool on the National Mall has been refilled following President Trump’s renovations.



The project ultimately took six weeks and cost more than $10 million, far more than Trump initially projected. https://t.co/no9QuP1lmu pic.twitter.com/jBPKbqtWIy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 9, 2026

CNN has since been all over it:

CNN takes a sample of the water in the Reflecting Pool to test it



They did more investigation on this than the billion dollar fraud happening across the country

pic.twitter.com/axJFC0NInJ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 17, 2026

"Journalism," ladies and gentlemen!

However, the algae is "part of the normal start-up process" and will be taken care of:

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool appeared to turn green after algae spread more than a week after $14.2M renovations were completed.



An Interior Department spokesperson said the residual algae is part of the "normal startup process" and they are removing it. "Nanobubblers… pic.twitter.com/J4gGrMxmEP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 17, 2026

UPDATE! Lincoln Reflecting Pool crew finished vacuuming up the dead algae from the NanoBubble on the sides. They’re all now in waders doing the middle trench. pic.twitter.com/wdlEURe9M9 — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 17, 2026

So, the algae is being dealt with.

And now for the "you can't make this stuff up" part:

JUST IN: “Pro-algae” protesters gather at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, advocating for it to be restored to its former green state. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 17, 2026

Wait, really?

This is satire, right? This is a joke, right? Right? pic.twitter.com/yuCgfiVL5m — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 17, 2026

Apparently it's NOT a joke, because satire has nothing on real life these days:

There is a pro algae protest of three at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool. We’ve reached peak circus. pic.twitter.com/bmOrqThgm7 — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 17, 2026

HAHAHA!

There's a tragic shortage of asylums in the United States.

They should invest in straight jackets. https://t.co/2UM5RIcs2r — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) June 17, 2026

I can’t believe we have to share a country or even a planet with these loonies. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) June 17, 2026

Just when you thought they couldn't get crazier...

lol they’re now walking the perimeter yelling “anti fascist algae” — emily miller (@emilymiller) June 17, 2026

The lefty gene pool needs to be chlorinated a lot heavier than the reflecting pool.

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda along with his efforts to clean up Washington, DC, all while crazy libs make fools of themselves opposing it all.

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