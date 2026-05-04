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Adam Schiff Would Support Suspending California's Gas Tax IF It Was Replaced With a Different Tax

Doug P. | 11:25 AM on May 04, 2026
meme

Asking a Democrat to call for an end to a certain kind of tax is a little like urging Adam Schiff to stop lying: It's just never going to happen. 

This one is particularly telling and once again Schiff hopes everybody's too stupid to figure out what would happen next if this were to occur: 

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Does Schiff just hope nobody thinks the companies would pass that along to consumers? 

And the most "Democrat" part of this is that if the did suspend the gas tax and impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies (who would pass that along to consumers), does anybody believe the windfall tax would be removed when the state's gas tax is put back in place? 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Adam). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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