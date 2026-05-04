Adam Schiff Would Support Suspending California's Gas Tax IF It Was Replaced With a Different Tax

Asking a Democrat to call for an end to a certain kind of tax is a little like urging Adam Schiff to stop lying: It's just never going to happen.

This one is particularly telling and once again Schiff hopes everybody's too stupid to figure out what would happen next if this were to occur:

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Q: "California has the highest tax on gasoline...would you call on Governor Gavin Newsom to suspend the gas tax?"



Schiff: "I'd be open to that as long as we place that windfall profits tax on oil companies." pic.twitter.com/8qTCtgR1j8 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 4, 2026

Does Schiff just hope nobody thinks the companies would pass that along to consumers?

“Yes, but I’d transfer that tax to the oil companies. Effectively keeping the price the same. We can’t pause our scams…” — ciclones (@ciclones13) May 4, 2026

Hey dumbass, who do you think companies that get extra tax pass it on to? The consumer. — Brett DeVault (@devault_brett) May 4, 2026

Dummy D's have chased all the oil refineries out of the state you dimwit! — Ivan McCollam (@mccoll62421) May 4, 2026

And the most "Democrat" part of this is that if the did suspend the gas tax and impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies (who would pass that along to consumers), does anybody believe the windfall tax would be removed when the state's gas tax is put back in place?

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Adam).

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