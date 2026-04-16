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People Can't Help but Notice Where Kamala Harris Did NOT Record Her 'Gas Prices Are Way Too High' Video

Doug P. | 4:21 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Last evening Kamala Harris posted an attempted slam on President Trump about the price of a gallon of gas that the U.S. Oil and Gas Association absolutely obliterated. This was Harris' post: 

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Democrats not pretending to want really low gas prices after years and years worth of proposing (and implementing) policies that do nothing but make energy more expensive would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic. 

The Oil and Gas association's thread was a laundry list of the kind of policies Harris and the Dems support that make energy far more expensive, but there's a second tier to the story.

It's been noticed that Harris chose not to record her attempt to blame Trump for high gas prices in her own state: 

Because Harris does NOT want to talk about any of that. 

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Yep, and the reason why couldn't be more obvious. 

We love rhetorical questions!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including crazy energy polices). 

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