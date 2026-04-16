People Can't Help but Notice Where Kamala Harris Did NOT Record Her 'Gas Prices Are Way Too High' Video

Last evening Kamala Harris posted an attempted slam on President Trump about the price of a gallon of gas that the U.S. Oil and Gas Association absolutely obliterated. This was Harris' post:

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Here in North Carolina and around the country, gas prices are too high. This is a direct result of Donald Trump's war of choice in Iran, and the American people are paying the price. pic.twitter.com/gsynOMKqC7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 16, 2026

Democrats not pretending to want really low gas prices after years and years worth of proposing (and implementing) policies that do nothing but make energy more expensive would be laughable if it weren't so pathetic.

The Oil and Gas association's thread was a laundry list of the kind of policies Harris and the Dems support that make energy far more expensive, but there's a second tier to the story.

It's been noticed that Harris chose not to record her attempt to blame Trump for high gas prices in her own state:

Hey, why don't you go talk about California and the taxes on their gas, since you're originally from california. — Suzanne Mowery (@mowery_suz70481) April 16, 2026

Because Harris does NOT want to talk about any of that.

I like how she went to a gas station not in CA so as to not highlight how much more expensive the taxes make gas there than everywhere else. https://t.co/12w2bklnBd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 16, 2026

Yep, and the reason why couldn't be more obvious.

Ok, now do one in California to compare prices… — Be Better, Do Better (@curtismustang) April 16, 2026

Funny how this isn't in California, where the price of gas has been the highest in the nation for over a decade plus — Patrick P (@volsada469s) April 16, 2026

Why didn’t you record this in front of a CALIFORNIA gas station, where the price is almost double? Hmmm? Idiot. — Mr. Macaque (@Shmuley2) April 16, 2026

How come she doesn’t focus on what Gavin has done to California gas prices????? — Mataserda (@Mataserda12) April 16, 2026

We love rhetorical questions!

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including crazy energy polices).

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