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Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt to Belittle and Diminish Pete Hegseth Goes All Sorts of Wrong

Doug P. | 12:35 PM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have already made it clear that they're intent on impeaching President Trump (again) if they take back the House. Actually they'll likely impeach Trump several times. On what charges? They'll invent something.

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Jeffries also said the 25th Amendment is on the table while hoping nobody knows how all that would have to work:

"Available to us."

Jeffries hopes the Dem base is too stupid to know that he would have nothing to do with something like that happening. 

Next up for Jeffries is Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who is shoveling even more BS on behalf of his rudderless and TDS-addled political party: 

Hegseth is also an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star but he's apparently got nothing on the Democrat who was a lawyer for a few years before turning into what he hopes is a career politician (gee, that story sounds all too common). 

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Rooting for America's enemies (including the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism) because "Trump bad" is hard work but Jeffries and many of his lefty colleagues have proven that they're up to the task. 

Maybe it would help the Democrats win back the working class if Jimmy Kimmel mocked plumbers one more time!

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, and the Democrats are having fits because Biden's "woke" Pentagon has been dismantled.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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