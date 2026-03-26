Dem Sen. Whitehouse Voted to Confirm a Justice Who Couldn't Define 'Woman' but THIS Is Disqualifying?

We all remember the classic moment during Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing when she was asked to define the word "woman" and was totally stumped:

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"What's the definition of 'woman'?"

"I'm not a biologist."

In any case, Democrat senator and career douche pickle, Sheldon Whitehouse, voted to confirm KBJ to the Supreme Court, where she sits today.

However, if judicial nominees think it's kind of hard to believe that Joe Biden got 81 million votes in 2020, that's disqualifying, according to Whitehouse:

Joe Biden won the election in 2020. If a future judge can’t admit that, what’s left? pic.twitter.com/2v1QheX4Mk — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 25, 2026

Uh oh, those nominees are at risk of Whitehouse going through their high school yearbooks with a fine toothed comb that he found in Amy Klobuchar's salad bowl!

Too bad one of the nominees didn't respond "I'll answer your question about 2020 after you tell me who was the legitimate winner of the 2016 presidential election."

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Senator Whiteclub).

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