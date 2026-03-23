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Morning Joe Crew and Chuck Schumer Oppose the SAVE Act and Prove They're CLUELESS in the Process

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on March 23, 2026
Meme

Nothing makes some Democrats and their media water carriers go from being our intellectual superiors to complete dopes with room temperature IQs quite like legislation designed to ensure that only American citizens vote in U.S. federal elections. We of course are referring to the SAVE America Act.

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Chuck Schumer was on MS NOW's Morning Joe program earlier today and the liberal senator and panel discussed the subject of birth certificates and suddenly they started acting like a colony of koalas after being asked to solve a Rubik's Cube. Watch: 

Here we have another example of the social media classic, "so much of arguing with people on the Left is just them pretending not to understand things, thus making discourse impossible."

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All other times: We're so much smarter than you.

After being asked to get a copy of their birth certificate: DERRRRRRPY DUH!

Maybe they just don't know how to use Google.

It'd be funny if it weren't so pitiful.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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