Victim-Blaming Chicago City Council Dem Has a DERANGED Take on the Illegal Charged...
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Dead After Fall – Cenk Uygur: 'I Don't Know What...
Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to...
SAY HER NAME! JB Pritzker Goes Dark on Social Media After Sheridan Gorman's...
President Trump's Iran Deal Could Be the Deal of the Century
Biden Says Hold His BEER: Amy McGrath Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Dems...
CBS News Journo Leaving the Network and Going Straight to This Lefty Outlet...
Virginia Democrat Admits What They're Trying to Do to Virginians Is WRONG ......
Morning Joe Crew and Chuck Schumer Oppose the SAVE Act and Prove They're...
James Fishback's No-Good, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse After He Tries Picking a...
VIP
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Sounds Like He's Angling to Serve As Iran's Foreign...
EPIC Post Fact-Checks Point-By-Point Every Dolt Claiming Trump's Plan for Iran Is THE...
Harpy Blogger Says Democrats ARE Giddy Over Americans Suffering at Airports (Check Out...
Media's Already Putting a Predictable Spin on Tragic Story of Illegal Alien Arrested...

DNC Chair's Attempt to Shift TSA Blame and Slam ICE at Airports Is NOT Going Well

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on March 23, 2026
ImgFlip

All but one Senate Democrat has been trying to come to the rescue of their beloved illegal aliens by demanding ICE reforms as part of any funding for the parts of Homeland Security which are currently unfunded, and that of course includes the TSA. 

Advertisement

President Trump turned the tables on the Left after long lines started at U.S. airports due to TSA staffing issues, and of course the Democrats are having fits (but when don't they?): 

The chairman of the DNC is joining other Democrats in trying to recast blame for the partial shutdown. They also like to keep saying that ICE agents are "untrained" because the Left likes to insult law enforcement officials who have the gall to risk their own safety to get criminals off the streets: 

How's all the anti-ICE rhetoric and attempts to strip its funding working out for you, DNC?

It's that simple.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Here's the second part of that post:

Are you under the impression that TSA agents are unarmed? 

> ... untrained ICE agents to airports. 

This is a lie. You know they were trained.   

> This is what he’d rather do than pass the Democrats’ plan to get the lines moving and pay the TSA workers keeping us safe. 

No, you guys are choosing this. And if you don't like it, fund DHS. 

It is shameful that you are refusing to do this in the middle of a war.

"Shameful" is the Democrats' specialty. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Charlie Kirk's Mentor Dead After Fall – Cenk Uygur: 'I Don't Know What Happened But This Ain't Normal'
justmindy
Victim-Blaming Chicago City Council Dem Has a DERANGED Take on the Illegal Charged With Student's Murder
Doug P.
Pissed Off Every Lefty on X Showing How Easy Voting Docs Are to Get and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt
Sam J.
SAY HER NAME! JB Pritzker Goes Dark on Social Media After Sheridan Gorman's Murder
Grateful Calvin
Biden Says Hold His BEER: Amy McGrath Clutching Pearls Over Trump Calling Dems Enemies Goes SOOO WRONG
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement