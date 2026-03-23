DNC Chair's Attempt to Shift TSA Blame and Slam ICE at Airports Is NOT Going Well

All but one Senate Democrat has been trying to come to the rescue of their beloved illegal aliens by demanding ICE reforms as part of any funding for the parts of Homeland Security which are currently unfunded, and that of course includes the TSA.

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President Trump turned the tables on the Left after long lines started at U.S. airports due to TSA staffing issues, and of course the Democrats are having fits (but when don't they?):

I can confirm that ICE is deployed at the ATL airport supporting the TSA pic.twitter.com/lNhJS4i3y2 — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) March 23, 2026

The chairman of the DNC is joining other Democrats in trying to recast blame for the partial shutdown. They also like to keep saying that ICE agents are "untrained" because the Left likes to insult law enforcement officials who have the gall to risk their own safety to get criminals off the streets:

Trump's genius plan to fix the air travel crisis that he caused is to send armed, untrained ICE agents to airports.



This is what he’d rather do than pass the Democrats’ plan to get the lines moving and pay the TSA workers keeping us safe. https://t.co/arhDKqeSiL — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) March 23, 2026

How's all the anti-ICE rhetoric and attempts to strip its funding working out for you, DNC?

It's what happens when Democrats block funding for DHS. — ETXChris (@Chris66549) March 23, 2026

It's that simple.

It's absolute genius. Don't give Democrats an inch with their half assed bill to defund ICE. The majority of American voters support ICE and the SAVE act. Look it up. You're in the minority. — Julia (@AznJulia_) March 23, 2026

> Trump's genius plan to fix the air travel crisis that he caused ...



Y'all are refusing to fund them without nuetering ICE. Please don't lie.



> ...is to send armed...



Are you under the impression that TSA agents are unarmed?



> ... untrained ICE agents to airports.



This is a… https://t.co/ns1GZTvbyy — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 23, 2026

Here's the second part of that post:

Are you under the impression that TSA agents are unarmed? > ... untrained ICE agents to airports. This is a lie. You know they were trained. > This is what he’d rather do than pass the Democrats’ plan to get the lines moving and pay the TSA workers keeping us safe. No, you guys are choosing this. And if you don't like it, fund DHS. It is shameful that you are refusing to do this in the middle of a war.

"Shameful" is the Democrats' specialty.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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