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Elon Musk Makes a TSA Offer That the Senate Dems (NOT Including John Fetterman) Will Want to Refuse

Doug P. | 10:48 AM on March 21, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Senate Democrats continue to block funding for the TSA and other federal government agencies, which has caused very long wait times at airports around the U.S.

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Elon Musk has apparently seen enough: 

The Democrats will again be triggered by John Fetterman, because he praised Musk for the offer, as did Republican Sen. Mike Lee: 

We can't help but notice that Fetterman is, so far, the only Senate Democrat to praise Musk for the offer. You'd think Chuck Schumer and the rest would be thanking Musk for trying to help ease the pain from what THEY say is a shutdown caused by Republicans. Go figure! 

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It's too bad that saving America from Democrats seems to have become almost a full-time job for Musk, all while they hate him for it. 

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