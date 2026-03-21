Elon Musk Makes a TSA Offer That the Senate Dems (NOT Including John Fetterman) Will Want to Refuse

The Senate Democrats continue to block funding for the TSA and other federal government agencies, which has caused very long wait times at airports around the U.S.

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Elon Musk has apparently seen enough:

I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2026

The Democrats will again be triggered by John Fetterman, because he praised Musk for the offer, as did Republican Sen. Mike Lee:

This is incredibly generous.



TSA agents across the country are relying on food pantries and community donations just to get by.



I remain the lone Dem to vote with my Republican colleagues to fully fund DHS and get people paid.



It should never come to this point. https://t.co/MmUnAcdvIa — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 21, 2026

We can't help but notice that Fetterman is, so far, the only Senate Democrat to praise Musk for the offer. You'd think Chuck Schumer and the rest would be thanking Musk for trying to help ease the pain from what THEY say is a shutdown caused by Republicans. Go figure!

Elon to the rescue—again! https://t.co/Ta27iXhK5y — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 21, 2026

Elizabeth Warren actually had the nerve to call you a freeloader.



You are the most generous freeloader ever.



Thanks for all you do. 🫡 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 21, 2026

Will the Left start keying Boeing 747s?

Way to go Elon!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) March 21, 2026

It's too bad that saving America from Democrats seems to have become almost a full-time job for Musk, all while they hate him for it.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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