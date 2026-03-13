Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Accidentally Made the 'Best Endorsement for the SAVE America Act Yet'

The Democrats are in a panic because if the SAVE America Act passes it will secure elections in the country and everybody knows why the Left doesn't want that to happen.

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Democrats opposing something means plenty of lies coming from them, and Sen. Mazie Hirono argued against the SAVE Act by making a tired comparison. However, maybe the Republicans should take advantage of this ignorance (we'll get to that in a minute):

If the SAVE Trump Act passes, it will be easier to buy an assault rifle than it will be to register to vote.



Let that sink in. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 13, 2026

They always try this and it always backfires -- at least among anybody who actually knows what they're talking about.

You have obviously never attempted to legally purchase a gun. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) March 13, 2026

Or at least hopes her constituents haven't.

You've never bought a firearm and you couldn't define "asSaULt wEApoN" if the well being of the nation depended on it. https://t.co/8gpFRvwjdt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 13, 2026

What is an 'assault rifle' Mazie?? I don't have to get a background check to register to vote you lying hag — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) March 13, 2026

We all know why the Dems are in a panic over the SAVE Act:

The Save America Act will make it harder for politicians to cheat...especially democrats.



Let that sink in. https://t.co/mUibLqAzF0 — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 13, 2026

There it is!

But perhaps Hirono is onto something:

Best endorsement for the Save America Act yet! https://t.co/EGnISuiRlN — Veterans For Arizona (@VeteransforAz) March 13, 2026

Maybe the Republicans should take her up on that and call for a compromise for the SAVE Act:

I am 100% behind requiring the same qualifications to register to vote that exist for purchasing an AR-15. https://t.co/lAQkey6qbk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2026

What say you, Sen. Hirono? Let's do this!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections, and they'll tell any lie in order to prevent that from happening.

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