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Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Accidentally Made the 'Best Endorsement for the SAVE America Act Yet'

Doug P. | 2:46 PM on March 13, 2026
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The Democrats are in a panic because if the SAVE America Act passes it will secure elections in the country and everybody knows why the Left doesn't want that to happen. 

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Democrats opposing something means plenty of lies coming from them, and Sen. Mazie Hirono argued against the SAVE Act by making a tired comparison. However, maybe the Republicans should take advantage of this ignorance (we'll get to that in a minute):

They always try this and it always backfires -- at least among anybody who actually knows what they're talking about.

Or at least hopes her constituents haven't. 

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We all know why the Dems are in a panic over the SAVE Act:

There it is!

But perhaps Hirono is onto something: 

Maybe the Republicans should take her up on that and call for a compromise for the SAVE Act:

What say you, Sen. Hirono? Let's do this!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections, and they'll tell any lie in order to prevent that from happening.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Become a Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

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