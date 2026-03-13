Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says Recent Attacks Show DHS Should Be Funded (Shortly After Voting Against It)

Yesterday, Senate Democrats, with the exception of John Fetterman, again voted to block full funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Right around that same time there were two terrorist attacks, and one of them was at a synagogue in the state of Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin (of "Seditious Six" notoriety), who is now saying the DHS should be funded:

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Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin — who voted to shut down DHS, and knows ICE is already funded — admits Democrats need to reopen DHS at a time when terrorists want to attack our country.



SLOTKIN: “Certainly, we need to fund the Department of Homeland Security.” pic.twitter.com/VWo3a2eNuQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2026

Slotkin should be telling that to her fellow Democrats and not to reporters, and it's all so disgusting considering the fact that the senator saying DHS should be funded is the same one who just voted against funding it.

Sen. Slotkin (D-MI), re: the terror attack in her state, just said DHS needs to be funded. She voted YESTERDAY to keep it unfunded/closed. That vote ended after she publicly acknowledged the attack on social media. Four jihadist attacks on the Homeland in two weeks. DHS closed. pic.twitter.com/lGAVnHXKlh — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 13, 2026

All of this blocked funding is because the Democrats are trying to protect illegal aliens.

Her post went up at 1:55pm yesterday. The vote ended about half an hour later. She was a no on reopening DHS. pic.twitter.com/qUB1boKicn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 13, 2026

Adding to the shamelessness is the fact that the Democrats continue to try and blame Republicans for the DHS not being fully funded.

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