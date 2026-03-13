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Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says Recent Attacks Show DHS Should Be Funded (Shortly After Voting Against It)

Doug P. | 12:54 PM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Yesterday, Senate Democrats, with the exception of John Fetterman, again voted to block full funding for the Department of Homeland Security. 

Right around that same time there were two terrorist attacks, and one of them was at a synagogue in the state of Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin (of "Seditious Six" notoriety), who is now saying the DHS should be funded:

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Slotkin should be telling that to her fellow Democrats and not to reporters, and it's all so disgusting considering the fact that the senator saying DHS should be funded is the same one who just voted against funding it. 

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All of this blocked funding is because the Democrats are trying to protect illegal aliens.

Adding to the shamelessness is the fact that the Democrats continue to try and blame Republicans for the DHS not being fully funded. 

*****

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