Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Train 'Milestone'

This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated a high-speed rail "milestone" in his state. Just about 18 years after the project was approved, Newsom announced that they're ready to start putting down the first track. Progressive bureaucracy -- moving at the speed of snail!

Advertisement

Since there was nothing high-speed rail related to stand near for his photo op, Newsom instead made the announcement in front of a freight train. You could almost hear the people who constructed the transcontinental railroad laughing from the great beyond:

Newsom mocked for posing in front of freight train to ‘celebrate’ nonexistent high speed rail https://t.co/q8wfnxB5AS pic.twitter.com/FcGvZoMlyv — New York Post (@nypost) February 5, 2026

This optic doesn't say quite was Newsom would like:

We've taken another critical step in the track-laying stage for California's @CaHSRA high-speed rail! pic.twitter.com/qVYw7eJQbn — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 4, 2026

The Department of Transportation put Newsom's "big reveal" in perfect video form:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has spent the last year pointing out what a colossal waste this has all been. Boondoggle alert!

Gavin’s big reveal… NOTHING‼️



Not a single high-speed track is installed for Gavin Newsom’s TRAIN TO NOWHERE. A monstrous $135 BILLION price tag. And federal taxpayers spent $16 BILLION, for nothing.



Best of luck with your boondoggle @CAgovernor, but federal taxpayers aren’t… https://t.co/LUa3xmJifN — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 5, 2026

Providing an assist, James Woods explains why Newsom is correct to call it "the only high speed rail system of its type anywhere" along with a fitting illustration:

This is the only high speed rail system of its type anywhere in the United States of America” - Gavin Newsom.



Yeah, the type that has no rails

pic.twitter.com/TXPna7V7XK — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 6, 2026

Gavin Train to Nowhere… pic.twitter.com/q2MBKJ9fBj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 6, 2026

Nailed it.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!