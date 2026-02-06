Transportation Secretary Duffy (With a James Woods Assist) ROASTS Gavin Newsom's Bullet Train 'Milestone'

All the BOOM: Sen. Eric Schmitt TORCHES Soros-Funded, Racist-Happy NGO in RUTHLESS, Receip...
Doug P. | 10:00 AM on February 06, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated a high-speed rail "milestone" in his state. Just about 18 years after the project was approved, Newsom announced that they're ready to start putting down the first track. Progressive bureaucracy -- moving at the speed of snail!

Since there was nothing high-speed rail related to stand near for his photo op, Newsom instead made the announcement in front of a freight train. You could almost hear the people who constructed the transcontinental railroad laughing from the great beyond: 

This optic doesn't say quite was Newsom would like: 

The Department of Transportation put Newsom's "big reveal" in perfect video form:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has spent the last year pointing out what a colossal waste this has all been. Boondoggle alert!

Providing an assist, James Woods explains why Newsom is correct to call it "the only high speed rail system of its type anywhere" along with a fitting illustration:

Nailed it.

*****

