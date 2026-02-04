Kevin Sorbo Says GOP Should Have Bought Super Bowl Ad Time to Air THIS Damning Video (He's RIGHT!)

Sunday's Super Bowl could be made a bit more entertaining if a huge pile of Democrat flip-flopping and hypocrisy were to be called out during an ad break. The ad space during the game has reportedly been sold out since about September but we're guessing the GOP could have crowd sourced enough money to buy time for this one because it's so effective.

Kevin Sorbo is among many who would have loved to see this air, perhaps right before the Bad Bunny halftime show.

Watch:

Can somebody air this on the Superbowl Please?pic.twitter.com/YZMyjcoNWv — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 4, 2026

That video originated with @WesternLensman, and he says that's a free ad all set to go:

I made this as a free ad for Super Bowl week and beyond, @RNCResearch @GOP @TeamTrump — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2026

It's a thing of beauty!

That should not only be played during the Superbowl, but also every day on every channel until midterms. — Aidan_MacAnBhaird (@EverHerself) February 4, 2026

Every RNC ad buy through next November should have this one in the rotation.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

