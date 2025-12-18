REALLY? Jon Karl Can't Remember a Primetime Presidential Speech That Was Hyperpartisan As Trump's

After President Trump's economic speech last night it quickly became clear that some in the media were unhappy that he didn't announce that the U.S. was at war with Venezuela or something similar.

Instead Trump made the case for why the country is on a better track economically than it was after four disastrous years of Joe Biden in the White House under President Autopen.

ABC News is doing their "journalism" thing again, this time with White House reporter Jon Karl telling former Bill Clinton staffer George Stephanopoulos that he can't remember a primetime presidential speech quite as "divisive and hyperpartisan":

What fake news from ABC’s Jonathan Karl about never having heard “a primetime presidential address that was as defensive and hyperpartisan as” Trump’s last night...



George Stephanopoulos: “[T]his is not the typical Presidential speech that merits primetime attention.”



Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/5prIHgJoF8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 18, 2025

Here are the full quotes via Newsbusters' @CurtisHouck:

George Stephanopoulos: “[T]his is not the typical Presidential speech that merits primetime attention.” Jonathan Karl: “Look, George, when the President of the United States asks for primetime network airtime to address the nation, it is usually either to make a statement about a national crisis, to announce a major new initiative, or to speak on an issue of war and peace. This was none of that. In fact, I cannot recall a primetime presidential address that was as defensive and hyperpartisan as this one. By my count, President Trump mentioned Joe Biden and the Democrats 15 times over the course of that 20-minute address, and as he made those partisan attacks, this speech was littered with false statements and exaggerations. He claimed prices were coming down from record highs when he took office. And, as you know, according to his own government’s economic data, the inflation rate today is almost exactly what it was when Joe Biden left office in January.”

Anybody who remembers Joe Biden's "continued battle for the soul of the nation" 2022 primetime harangue in Philadelphia just rolled their eyes hard at what Karl said about Trump's speech.

When Biden said this "journalists" like those at ABC likely nodded in agreement:

Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

But based on Democrat and media reaction, one thing is clear about Trump's speech last night:

Welp, looks as if the speech was a success. — Salt-Miner Mike (@Heyd0000d) December 18, 2025

That's been made abundantly clear.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

