House Candidate From Calif. Earns the Ratio of the Week for Pushing Dems' Trump Photo Hoax

According to Ballotpedia, Eric Garcia is a Democrat running for U.S. House of Representatives from California's 22nd congressional district:

Eric Garcia (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent California's 22nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Garcia registered with the Democratic Party following the 2020 election. He previously ran as a candidate with no party preference.

By now you're probably aware of the dishonest lengths the House Oversight Democrats went to in order to try and make it look like Donald Trump did something terrible. This is the original photo:

Unredacted Trump photos from Epstein files dump reveal glamorous group of adult models: ‘He was very gentlemanly’ https://t.co/RrME3m3RI2 pic.twitter.com/juq9KBRMn9 — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2025

So of course the Democrats redacted the faces of the women, and just like that they allowed anybody to draw the assumption that Trump was with possible Epstein victims who could also be assumed to be underage.

That's exactly what the Dems had in mind when they did that, and this particular congressional candidate did precisely what they wanted:

Here is trump with what I assume are 6 children/victims of child rape given that their faces are blacked out. pic.twitter.com/rs7cPaUzr5 — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) December 12, 2025

There is no bottom when it comes to how low they'll go.

Shame on you and your party. pic.twitter.com/HWzewLRnA8 — @amuse (@amuse) December 13, 2025

Pic has been public for years pic.twitter.com/FUSaG5FKtH — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) December 13, 2025

Mostly we noticed the post because of the ratio which has to be some sort of record, at least for this week (or even month).

That’s quite the ratio you’ve got there… https://t.co/eJA7LlfHpD — USA (@Dec_16_1773) December 13, 2025

That’s a “ratio” for the kids in the back. pic.twitter.com/PVKCOxXdqm — Very VERY Angry Omni (@omniVeryAngry) December 13, 2025

Impressive indeed!

So, if you get elected, are you going to continue to lie like this? Just asking. https://t.co/M7xw4cEBjf — Living With Purpose (@Mbish1776) December 13, 2025

Considering the dishonesty record of congressional Democrats from California (looking at you, Rep. Swalwell), the answer to that is "absolutely."

