David Frum Explains Why DOJ's Use of 'Franklin' Parody Is a Form of Transnational Organized Crime

The Trump administration has started a meme crazy with its use of "Franklin" parodies, usually in a pro-ICE, pro-justice sort of way.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth got in on that action recently with this one that triggered Dems (but what doesn't trigger Dems?):

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Now the U.S. Department of Justice has gotten in on some of that action with this post about deportation judges:

Franklin is helping write the next chapter of America. You can too!



We’re looking for patriotic legal professionals to serve as Deportation Judges. Your work will have generational consequences.



Apply today!https://t.co/hLJZoubvzB pic.twitter.com/IuYLfLfYEU — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 11, 2025

The Atlantic's David Frum comes across like he's just been hired as Franklin's attorney with this assessment of what the Justice Department has done by sharing that meme:

The Franklin character was created by a Canadian writer, Paulette Bourgeois https://t.co/VVvyRduSLe, so the intellectual property theft committed here by the US Department of Justice is a form of transnational organized crime. https://t.co/9pXefTe3hQ — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 12, 2025

As you might have guessed, Frum's post on the speculative legal aspects of the Trump administration's "Franklin" memes had the immediate opposite effect:

The Franklin memes in reply to this thread are just https://t.co/oQfPeb8DU7 pic.twitter.com/4pUZ1IrCrh — Maria Romana (@WriterRomana) December 13, 2025

lol the Franklin memes in the comments roasting this guy https://t.co/x7pO1MxISP — Phil Reale (@ProDeveloperFL) December 13, 2025

The amount of "Franklin" memes that Frum's post generated was amazing.

David hasn’t been this wrong since he lied about WMDS in Iraq. https://t.co/jrOsn5cbX0 pic.twitter.com/ZiScLS2Nbr — Mattison Brooks (@RealMBrooks) December 13, 2025

How are you this stupid? It’s almost impressive. https://t.co/5GFRblV2vS — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 13, 2025

We won't be surprised if somebody at the White House ends up posting a "Franklin Gets Involved in Transactional Organized Crime" now.

