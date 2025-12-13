VIP
David Frum Explains Why DOJ's Use of 'Franklin' Parody Is a Form of Transnational Organized Crime

Doug P. | 9:45 AM on December 13, 2025
ImgFlip

The Trump administration has started a meme crazy with its use of "Franklin" parodies, usually in a pro-ICE, pro-justice sort of way.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth got in on that action recently with this one that triggered Dems (but what doesn't trigger Dems?): 

Now the U.S. Department of Justice has gotten in on some of that action with this post about deportation judges:

The Atlantic's David Frum comes across like he's just been hired as Franklin's attorney with this assessment of what the Justice Department has done by sharing that meme: 

As you might have guessed, Frum's post on the speculative legal aspects of the Trump administration's "Franklin" memes had the immediate opposite effect: 

The amount of "Franklin" memes that Frum's post generated was amazing. 

We won't be surprised if somebody at the White House ends up posting a "Franklin Gets Involved in Transactional Organized Crime" now. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

