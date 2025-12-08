Lee Zeldin Reveals What the Biden EPA Was Doing With Billions of Tax Dollars (Just GUESS)

Ever since President Trump took office for a second term and cuts were made, the Democrats have been doing their usual "imagine how many people are going to be harmed by this" thing.

Cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency have of course been among the things alarming the Left, who claim that our climate change doom is being hastened by Lee Zeldin cutting the waste, fraud and abuse.

The real reason the Democrats are melting down over EPA cuts? Well, under Biden, this didn't have a lot to do with protecting the environment but it does explain the lib freakout. Watch:

The Biden EPA was lighting on fire billions of tax dollars to pay off their friends. Since Day ONE, the Trump EPA has implemented a ZERO TOLERANCE policy for ANY waste and abuse, which has resulted in $30 BILLION in savings. pic.twitter.com/AOsZbyUbsm — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) December 7, 2025

It should have been called the DPA: The Democrat Payout Agency:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Lee Zeldin confirms he had to cancel $30 BILLION dollars at the EPA because Democrats were dishing out billions to their political “friends”



EPA is getting a major DOGE!



“Since Day ONE, the Trump EPA has implemented a ZERO TOLERANCE policy for ANY waste and… pic.twitter.com/ZNL1iikaOq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 7, 2025

There reasons -- billions of them -- why the Democrats lose their minds at any mention of eliminating waste, fraud and abuse.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

