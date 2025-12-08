VIP
Dems Say Most Illegals Arrested Have No Criminal Past (Here's What Gov. Pritzker Does With Those Who DO)

Doug P. | 4:12 PM on December 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

The lib media have been going to great lengths as usual to help the Democrats push their anti-ICE talking points, up to and including attempts to portray most of the illegal aliens taken into custody as law-abiding human beings who have broken no rules (except the one that says it's against the law to enter the country illegally). 

CBS News recently made this contribution to the Left's cause: 

Fox News' Bill Melugin recently put down that kind of spin:

Despite the reality we've seen, Democrats, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, are repeating the talking points that the vast majority of the millions Biden let stroll into the country illegally are hard working salt of the earth folks who will only contribute positively to the U.S.

But in Pritzker's case, those who DO have violent offense accusations or convictions are also just fine to be released on the streets: 

As usual, the Dems have their "priorities," and law-abiding citizens are not among them. 

And don't get 'em started on drug runners for the cartels -- they love them too!

*****

