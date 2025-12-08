Dems Say Most Illegals Arrested Have No Criminal Past (Here's What Gov. Pritzker Does With Those Who DO)

The lib media have been going to great lengths as usual to help the Democrats push their anti-ICE talking points, up to and including attempts to portray most of the illegal aliens taken into custody as law-abiding human beings who have broken no rules (except the one that says it's against the law to enter the country illegally).

CBS News recently made this contribution to the Left's cause:

The number of detainees held by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement has reached a record high of nearly 66,000, according to data released Friday by DHS and 48% of current detainees lack criminal charges or convictions. pic.twitter.com/NyBjM6jlF0 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 23, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin recently put down that kind of spin:

1) This data doesn’t include those w/*pending* charges/cases. Convictions only.



2) Laken Riley & Jocelyn Nungaray’s illegal alien killers didn’t have convictions in the US beforehand.



3) Is ICE supposed to wait until someone commits a serious crime before enforcing the law? https://t.co/QqhtOsKBB8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 30, 2025

Despite the reality we've seen, Democrats, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, are repeating the talking points that the vast majority of the millions Biden let stroll into the country illegally are hard working salt of the earth folks who will only contribute positively to the U.S.

But in Pritzker's case, those who DO have violent offense accusations or convictions are also just fine to be released on the streets:

It’s been revealed that since Trump took office, Illinois Gov. Pritzker has released 1,700 individuals with active ICE detainers — including those accused or convicted of serious violent offenses — back into the community.



pic.twitter.com/fHwc2FP18A — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 8, 2025

As usual, the Dems have their "priorities," and law-abiding citizens are not among them.

More proof that Democrats care more about criminals than victims... — C H A O S (@soduckingbased) December 8, 2025

And don't get 'em started on drug runners for the cartels -- they love them too!

