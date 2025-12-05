The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar (Pics of the Day)

A few days ago the New York Times shocked a few people by actually covering the welfare fraud scheme in Minnesota, but of course they added a bit of a "Trump and Republicans pounce" spin to the story:

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors say that 59 people have been convicted in those schemes so far, and that more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money has been stolen in three plots they are investigating. That is more than Minnesota spends annually to run its Department of Corrections. Minnesota’s fraud scandal stood out even in the context of rampant theft during the pandemic, when Americans stole tens of billions through unemployment benefits, business loans and other forms of aid, according to federal auditors. Outrage has swelled among Minnesotans, and fraud has turned into a potent political issue in a competitive campaign season. Gov. Tim Walz and fellow Democrats are being asked to explain how so much money was stolen on their watch, providing Republicans, who hope to take back the governor’s office in 2026, with a powerful line of attack.

The dollar amount of the fraud that took place just keeps on climbing:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! It was just revealed that the Somali Minnesota fraud might end up toward $8 BILLION DOLLARS, not just $1 billion



Gov. Tim Walz, what have you done?!🤯🤯



"Several whistleblowers say they believe the total fraud could total up to more than $8 BILLION!"… pic.twitter.com/NWDg1px9z5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 5, 2025

Wow.

As we told you yesterday, Rep. Ilhan "Sgt. Schultz" Omar said she knew nothing about the welfare fraud scheme in her state.

Omar said she knew nothing about the fraud scheme, but one thing's for sure: She has met one of the people involved in it, and so has Gov. Walz:

BREAKING: Photos show Abdul Dahir Ibrahim, a Somali ILLEGAL ALIEN convicted in the Minnesota fraud scheme, posing alongside Ilhan Omar and Tim Walz.



Ibrahim had orders for removal in 2004 AND had prior convictions in Canada for asylum and welfare fraud.pic.twitter.com/UIaniZ7sCs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2025

This is Abdul Dahir Ibrahim, a Somali illegal convicted in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and was ordered for removal in 2004, POSING with Ilhan Omar and Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/fJZAyTsPPO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 5, 2025

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn has a question:

Here’s @Tim_Walz smiling with a Somali alien who was convicted of welfare fraud.



Is he still grinning now that the public knows he made his state a safe haven for criminal aliens like this one? pic.twitter.com/ph1NFSlgky — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 5, 2025

Walz might not care about that but he certainly doesn't like the fact that it's becoming so incredibly obvious.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and occasional fleecing of taxpayers.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!