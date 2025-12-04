This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the Holidays

For able-bodied people on federal food assistance (SNAP), there is now a general work requirement:

If you are age 16–59 and able to work, you will probably need to meet the general work requirements to get SNAP benefits. The general work requirements include registering for work, participating in SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) or workfare if assigned by your state SNAP agency, taking a suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing your work hours below 30 a week without a good reason. [...] If you are age 18–54, able to work, and don’t have any dependents, you might need to meet both the general work requirements and an additional work requirement for ABAWDs to get SNAP for more than three months in three years (the time limit).You can meet the ABAWD work requirement by doing any one of these things:

Work at least 80 hours a month. Work can be for pay, for goods or services (for something other than money), unpaid, or as a volunteer

This is apparently quite problematic for some, including this woman in Los Angeles who is concerned about the holidays being ruined as a result of the work requirement:

WATCH: L.A. resident on new SNAP rule that adults must work 80 hours per month



"I don't think it's fair."



"A lot of people don't have the resources to obtain new skills." pic.twitter.com/km0Hrvao72 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 3, 2025

So... yeah. Where do we start?

It’s not fair to ask people to work 20 hours a week.

Less than three hours a day.



Are you freaking kidding me? https://t.co/T3AHHAKkUz — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 4, 2025

For most people their "food assistance" is working at least 40 hours a week and buying some food with the money they make.

But it’s fair that hard working 40+ hour a week people get taxed to support you? — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) December 3, 2025

I don’t think it’s fair to make me work for handouts but you need to work to pay for my handouts https://t.co/IWDmnx8bm2 — 🇺🇸#MAGA Cliff Cabbage (@clc51651) December 3, 2025

They never seem to look at it that way (neither does much of the media).

That’s what entry level jobs are for. They’ll teach you new skills. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 4, 2025

We're reminded of a line in the movie Christmas Vacation: "Eddie's holding out for a management position."

Sweeping doesn’t require a degree — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 3, 2025

If that woman really wants to freak out she should look at what the work requirement for federal food assistance was 30 years ago.

*****

