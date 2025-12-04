Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS...
CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6...
VIP
Local News Outlet's PR Piece for MN Somalis (and Dems) Isn't the Own...
COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With...
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation; Update -...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bodies The New York Times Over Its Shoddy Biden...
VIP
Flop Goes the Weasel: Stammering Hakeem Jeffries Can’t Bring Himself to Credit Trump...
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for...
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark...
VIP
County Attorney Clarifies There Are No 'Roving Somali Gangs Terrorizing People'
Only 612 Electric USPS Trucks Delivered After Allocating $3 Billion
Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture

This L.A. Resident Is Afraid the New SNAP Work Requirements Might Ruin the Holidays

Doug P. | 11:12 AM on December 04, 2025
ImgFlip

For able-bodied people on federal food assistance (SNAP), there is now a general work requirement:

If you are age 16–59 and able to work, you will probably need to meet the general work requirements to get SNAP benefits. The general work requirements include registering for work, participating in SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) or workfare if assigned by your state SNAP agency, taking a suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing your work hours below 30 a week without a good reason.

[...]

If you are age 18–54, able to work, and don’t have any dependents, you might need to meet both the general work requirements and an additional work requirement for ABAWDs to get SNAP for more than three months in three years (the time limit).You can meet the ABAWD work requirement by doing any one of these things:


Work at least 80 hours a month. Work can be for pay, for goods or services (for something other than money), unpaid, or as a volunteer
Advertisement

This is apparently quite problematic for some, including this woman in Los Angeles who is concerned about the holidays being ruined as a result of the work requirement: 

So... yeah. Where do we start?

For most people their "food assistance" is working at least 40 hours a week and buying some food with the money they make. 

They never seem to look at it that way (neither does much of the media). 

We're reminded of a line in the movie Christmas Vacation: "Eddie's holding out for a management position." 

Recommended

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.
Advertisement

If that woman really wants to freak out she should look at what the work requirement for federal food assistance was 30 years ago. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own
Sam J.
Ouch. SO MUCH Ouch: WATCH Prince Harry's Face As Stephen Colbert's Audience BOOS Him for Trump Joke (Vid)
Sam J.
CALLED OUT: Richard Grenell DOGWALKS Chris Wray While Thanking Kash Patel for J6 Pipe Bomber Arrest
Sam J.
BREAKING: FBI Arrests Suspect in January 6 DC Pipe Bomb Investigation; Update - Suspect Named
Sam J.
Terry Moran Rants As Trump Calls Somalis ‘Garbage’ but Didn’t Name Biden for Doing It to 77 Million MAGA
Warren Squire
'I Wish There’d Been Some Silence to Break': Jonah Goldberg on The Bulwark Olivia Nuzzi Interview
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

COPE! Aftyn Behn Proves She's Not Dealing Well With Her YUGE Loss With Hilariously EMBARRASSING Self-Own Sam J.
Advertisement