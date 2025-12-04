Morning Joe Host Who Assured Us Biden Was Sharper Than Ever Says Team Trump Is 'Making S**t Up Every Day'

MSNBC is now called MS NOW, but so far that's the only change for the cable net because even though the name has changed, the gaslighting and bogus narratives that they spread remain the same.

Advertisement

During the Morning Joe show, co-host Joe Scarborough unleashed the mother of all irony MOABs considering the amount of BS that is peddled on that network on a daily basis. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Joe Scarborough: Trump admin "making sh*t up every day."



This was said without a hint of irony on MSNOW. pic.twitter.com/u6r7rpVJxZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

Yes, that's the same guy who guaranteed everybody that the Biden we were seeing in early to mid 2024 (before the Dems showed him to the door and ended Joe's reelection campaign) was his sharpest and best version ever:

Little trip down misremembering lane… pic.twitter.com/q9CUIbKEen — Milton Keynes, Socialist Philanthropist (@MiltonKeynesSP) December 4, 2025

Talk about "making s**t up"!

Now they've moved on to misrepresenting and lying about more current things:

Hey Joe..remember the other day when you were PRAISING WAPO for their BS Story? https://t.co/XLOV1uAEuQ — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) December 4, 2025

He’s shifted from the “shipwrecked sailors clinging to wreckage" to “radios aren’t weapons” while accusing the admin of constantly shifting their narrative



Incredible — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

But Scarborough would like everybody to believe the Trump administration are the people making s**t up. If MS NOW "journalists" want to see invented and bogus talking points they just need to watch their own network.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!