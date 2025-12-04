Morning Joe Host Who Assured Us Biden Was Sharper Than Ever Says Team Trump Is 'Making S**t Up Every Day'

VIP
Doug P. | 12:20 PM on December 04, 2025
Twitchy

MSNBC is now called MS NOW, but so far that's the only change for the cable net because even though the name has changed, the gaslighting and bogus narratives that they spread remain the same. 

During the Morning Joe show, co-host Joe Scarborough unleashed the mother of all irony MOABs considering the amount of BS that is peddled on that network on a daily basis. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Yes, that's the same guy who guaranteed everybody that the Biden we were seeing in early to mid 2024 (before the Dems showed him to the door and ended Joe's reelection campaign) was his sharpest and best version ever: 

Talk about "making s**t up"!

Now they've moved on to misrepresenting and lying about more current things: 

But Scarborough would like everybody to believe the Trump administration are the people making s**t up. If MS NOW "journalists" want to see invented and bogus talking points they just need to watch their own network. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

