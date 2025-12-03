Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How...
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Wall Street Journal Helps Sen. Mark Kelly Try to Revive Signalgate
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges
Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Coup Spew: Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell Are Hoping the U.S. Military Will...
Trump: Somali Community Has 'Destroyed Minnesota' Under Walz and Frey
Flashback: Joe Biden Calls for an 'International Strike Force' Against Drug Lords
ABC News' Spin on Narco Terrorist Boat Strikes Has X Asking if 'Fisherman'...
Dem Mark Kelly Is Now Declaring That Unlawful, Illegal Military Orders Have Been...
Who Says Billionaires Are Bad People?
Singer Will NOT Like WH's Response to Her Fury Over Use of Song...

Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN

Doug P. | 8:10 PM on December 03, 2025

There are many reasons Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz keeps trying to put the focus on President Trump. 

One of those reasons -- or perhaps millions and millions of reasons -- is this: A couple days ago Amy Curtis over at Townhall laid out what kind of massive shenanigans have been going on in Tampon Tim's state:

Advertisement

Minnesota has a significant problem with Somali immigrants defrauding state taxpayers for billions. This includes the Feeding Our Future program, housing programs, and the state's Medicaid program, too. On October 31, Minnesota announced it was pausing payments to 14 Medicaid-funded programs due to concerns about fraud. Over the weekend, The Minnesota Star Tribune noted the state is keeping information about those Medicaid programs under wraps

Could it be because they're trying to protect Somalis? Possibly. A Hennepin County judge just threw out a jury's guilty verdict in a $7.2 million fraud case, for reasons that raised many legal eyebrows. On top of this, the Medicaid fraud has led to the death of at least one vulnerable man, and Minnesota taxpayers are now the largest funders of the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab.

President Harry S. Truman once said, "The buck stops here," a reminder that he was the president and that, ultimately, responsibility rested with him.

Tim Walz would do well to remember that, because the buck is about to drop on him like a ton of bricks. He's the governor of Minnesota, after all, and under his watch, the state's taxpayers have been robbed of billions of dollars.

Read the rest here.

On CNN, Jake Tapper performed a random act of journalism by asking Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota how fraud got so out of control in her state. 

Recommended

Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T.
Advertisement

The result was an answer indicating that Omar NEVER expected a CNN host to ask her such a basic question: 

Instead of condemning fraud, Omar tried to find any other way out of the question.

Yeah, that's always a big red flag. 

And who didn't (intentionally) create guard rails? People in government perhaps? 

It seems like she does know, right? By tomorrow the Dems will be trying to blame Trump for this.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth
Brett T.
Islamic Center Says Child Rapist Hasn’t Assimilated Into Non-Somali Culture
Brett T.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez Says We Need to Stop Feeding Trump to See How He Likes It
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile
Brett T.
Judge James Boasberg Declines to Appear at Senate Hearing on Rogue Judges
Brett T.
Singer Will NOT Like WH's Response to Her Fury Over Use of Song Clip in Deportation Video
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Journo David Shuster Continues One-Sided Slap-Fight With Pete Hegseth Brett T.
Advertisement