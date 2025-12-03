Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN

There are many reasons Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz keeps trying to put the focus on President Trump.

One of those reasons -- or perhaps millions and millions of reasons -- is this: A couple days ago Amy Curtis over at Townhall laid out what kind of massive shenanigans have been going on in Tampon Tim's state:

On CNN, Jake Tapper performed a random act of journalism by asking Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota how fraud got so out of control in her state.

The result was an answer indicating that Omar NEVER expected a CNN host to ask her such a basic question:

Jake Tapper: Why did fraud in Minnesota get so out of control?



Ilhan Omar: I think what happened, um, is that, you know, when you have these, kind of, new programs that are, um, designed to, uh, help people...I just think that a lot of the COVID programs...were set up so quickly… pic.twitter.com/YcaTqC5LYG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

Instead of condemning fraud, Omar tried to find any other way out of the question.

Never blames the criminal committing the crimes. 🤣 — Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) December 4, 2025

Yeah, that's always a big red flag.

Blame it on no guard rails? That’s like blaming the victims. Nothing to see here — MADr0591 (@MADr0591) December 4, 2025

And who didn't (intentionally) create guard rails? People in government perhaps?

It seems like she does know, right? By tomorrow the Dems will be trying to blame Trump for this.

*****

