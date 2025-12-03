Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out of Control in MN

There are many reasons Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz keeps trying to put the focus on President Trump.
One of those reasons -- or perhaps millions and millions of reasons -- is this: A couple days ago Amy Curtis over at Townhall laid out what kind of massive shenanigans have been going on in Tampon Tim's state:
Minnesota has a significant problem with Somali immigrants defrauding state taxpayers for billions. This includes the Feeding Our Future program, housing programs, and the state's Medicaid program, too. On October 31, Minnesota announced it was pausing payments to 14 Medicaid-funded programs due to concerns about fraud. Over the weekend, The Minnesota Star Tribune noted the state is keeping information about those Medicaid programs under wraps.
Could it be because they're trying to protect Somalis? Possibly. A Hennepin County judge just threw out a jury's guilty verdict in a $7.2 million fraud case, for reasons that raised many legal eyebrows. On top of this, the Medicaid fraud has led to the death of at least one vulnerable man, and Minnesota taxpayers are now the largest funders of the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab.
President Harry S. Truman once said, "The buck stops here," a reminder that he was the president and that, ultimately, responsibility rested with him.
Tim Walz would do well to remember that, because the buck is about to drop on him like a ton of bricks. He's the governor of Minnesota, after all, and under his watch, the state's taxpayers have been robbed of billions of dollars.
Read the rest here.
On CNN, Jake Tapper performed a random act of journalism by asking Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota how fraud got so out of control in her state.
The result was an answer indicating that Omar NEVER expected a CNN host to ask her such a basic question:
Jake Tapper: Why did fraud in Minnesota get so out of control?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025
Ilhan Omar: I think what happened, um, is that, you know, when you have these, kind of, new programs that are, um, designed to, uh, help people...I just think that a lot of the COVID programs...were set up so quickly… pic.twitter.com/YcaTqC5LYG
Instead of condemning fraud, Omar tried to find any other way out of the question.
Never blames the criminal committing the crimes. 🤣— Erikaaa (@ErikaC47) December 4, 2025
Yeah, that's always a big red flag.
Blame it on no guard rails? That’s like blaming the victims. Nothing to see here— MADr0591 (@MADr0591) December 4, 2025
And who didn't (intentionally) create guard rails? People in government perhaps?
Oh she knows!! https://t.co/1KirEyMBCP— TRG (@Floridahoosier3) December 4, 2025
It seems like she does know, right? By tomorrow the Dems will be trying to blame Trump for this.
*****
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member