PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is Going to be JUST Like Kim Jong Un's

Doug P. | 5:40 PM on December 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

It was a bit shocking to run across Sen. Adam Schiff's post today trying to generate more controversy about President Trump's East Wing renovation and the new ballroom because we thought that had been left behind several outrage cycles ago. However, Schiff must just have discovered how to use AI to push his BS and maybe he wishes that had been available when he was peddling the "Russia collusion" lie. 

That's the thing about ballrooms -- no two look alike -- and if they do one must be connected to the other!

Next up from Schiff: You know who else had a ballroom? HITLER!"

A lot of career politicians do it the other way around, and Dems like Schiff think Nancy/Bernie/Barack the way to do it is on the up-and-up.

Next maybe Schiff could ask AI how somebody might go about getting out of charges of mortgage fraud and to keep an autopen pardon from being reversed... hypothetically speaking of course. 

It's been generally agreed by people who have been there who don't suffer from TDS that the White House could use something like Trump's building. Entertaining foreign dignitaries in big tents wasn't a good look for the home of the most powerful office in the world. Having a serial liar like Schiff in the Senate isn't a good look either, but here we are. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and Adam Schiff's serial lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

