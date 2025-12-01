PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is Going to be JUST Like Kim Jong Un's

It was a bit shocking to run across Sen. Adam Schiff's post today trying to generate more controversy about President Trump's East Wing renovation and the new ballroom because we thought that had been left behind several outrage cycles ago. However, Schiff must just have discovered how to use AI to push his BS and maybe he wishes that had been available when he was peddling the "Russia collusion" lie.

Advertisement

Presidents used to portray themselves as average citizens called to duty, not exhibiting a lifestyle of a foreign potentate.



No longer.



Donald Trump is turning the White House into a palace & living the lifestyle of egregiously rich dictators. pic.twitter.com/maSKXmOL00 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 1, 2025

That's the thing about ballrooms -- no two look alike -- and if they do one must be connected to the other!

Next up from Schiff: You know who else had a ballroom? HITLER!"

Trump was living this lifestyle long before becoming POTUS. He’s working for free now, losing hundreds of millions in revenue he would’ve otherwise earned not getting into politics. https://t.co/QgHbZJdooC — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) December 1, 2025

A lot of career politicians do it the other way around, and Dems like Schiff think Nancy/Bernie/Barack the way to do it is on the up-and-up.

He was already abundantly rich, he didnt need to use the government like you.



And what does that make you?



A man who hides all his malfeasance and corruption. Who steals from american citizens to enrich himself and gain power.



Its a glass house senator. https://t.co/d0gyJDY6U0 — American and Proud (@prideispower) December 1, 2025

Next maybe Schiff could ask AI how somebody might go about getting out of charges of mortgage fraud and to keep an autopen pardon from being reversed... hypothetically speaking of course.

And paying for a great deal of it with his own money. Without taking a salary. — Anita Allen (@AnitaAllen10117) December 1, 2025

It's been generally agreed by people who have been there who don't suffer from TDS that the White House could use something like Trump's building. Entertaining foreign dignitaries in big tents wasn't a good look for the home of the most powerful office in the world. Having a serial liar like Schiff in the Senate isn't a good look either, but here we are.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and Adam Schiff's serial lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!