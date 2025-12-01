John Kirby Flashback Highlights ZERO Accountability Under Biden (While Dems/ Media Yawned)

The latest Dem/media freakout about something the Trump administration is doing (the "OMG he's leveling the East Wing" alarm seems like years ago at this point) revolves around narco terrorists transporting drugs by boat getting blown out of the water. What evolved from that is another "sources say" story alleging war crime behavior on the part of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The Dems and assorted others in the TDS crowd also didn't appreciate this response:

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

It's just a way of calling out the Left's "priorities," because the people the Dems care most about (illegal aliens, criminals on city streets and drug runners for the cartels) are being targeted.

The Democrats are trying to spin the latest reports as information that could land officials like Hegseth in prison (does that talking point sound familiar?).

lol…They really think Trump isn’t going to hand out preemptive pardons like candy after Biden helicoptered them out leaving office.



The die is already cast. https://t.co/gbrqy6br7S — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 1, 2025

Yeah, good luck with that, Dems.

But we can't help but notice what didn't cause the Left to clutch their "war crime" pearls during the previous administration:

Who was impeached and prosecuted for war crimes over this? pic.twitter.com/h3XYxoHszy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2025

The answer: Nobody.

But don't take our word for it. Here's former Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in late 2021, via @WesternLensman:

Dec 2021. John Kirby explains to MSNBC that no individuals will face accountability for the Afghan drone strike that k*lled civilians.



He promises to improve procedures and processes.



Legacy media said that’s fine, and moved on. pic.twitter.com/FFQ09Izoq4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Yeah, we know, the Left will explain why that very real botched strike was "D"ifferent than the current story that's probably made up out of whole cloth.

I guess drug traffickers rate higher with the Left than civilians do.



Not surprising. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 1, 2025

Big surprise, right?

*****

