Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk...
Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger...
MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Makes Tim Walz Look Even SHADIER As MN DHS...
Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Spotlights 'One Essential Command' the Dem Party Is Organized...
USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing Trump's...
James Woods Asks 1 VERY Simple Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson and Racist...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
WOMP, WOMP: Poor Harry Sisson Thinks the 'Tide Is Turning' on Trump; There's...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Chris Van Hollen Breathes Life Into Years Old Hoax in Aftermath of...
Governor Tim Walz Laughably Claims Trump Is Normalizing Hateful Language - Has He...
VIP
Repeat Offenders: You’re Not Alone in Feeling Déjà Vu Over the Democrats’ Latest...
CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump
An Adjunct Professor at Cornell Law and Army Veteran, Defends Pete Hegseth’s (Alleged)...

John Kirby Flashback Highlights ZERO Accountability Under Biden (While Dems/ Media Yawned)

Doug P. | 11:47 AM on December 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

The latest Dem/media freakout about something the Trump administration is doing (the "OMG he's leveling the East Wing" alarm seems like years ago at this point) revolves around narco terrorists transporting drugs by boat getting blown out of the water. What evolved from that is another "sources say" story alleging war crime behavior on the part of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The Dems and assorted others in the TDS crowd also didn't appreciate this response:

Advertisement

It's just a way of calling out the Left's "priorities," because the people the Dems care most about (illegal aliens, criminals on city streets and drug runners for the cartels) are being targeted. 

The Democrats are trying to spin the latest reports as information that could land officials like Hegseth in prison (does that talking point sound familiar?). 

Yeah, good luck with that, Dems. 

But we can't help but notice what didn't cause the Left to clutch their "war crime" pearls during the previous administration:

The answer: Nobody.

But don't take our word for it. Here's former Pentagon spokesman John Kirby in late 2021, via @WesternLensman:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yeah, we know, the Left will explain why that very real botched strike was "D"ifferent than the current story that's probably made up out of whole cloth. 

Big surprise, right? 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Just Take the L! Dan Goldman Faceplants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Fact-Check Elon Musk on Illegals Voting
Sam J.
James Woods Asks 1 VERY Simple Question About Ketanji Brown Jackson and Racist Lefties Lose Their MINDS
Sam J.
MN Welfare Fraud Scandal Makes Tim Walz Look Even SHADIER As MN DHS Employee Names NAMES, Drops RECEIPTS
Sam J.
Oh, Honey, NO: Sara Jacobs Trying to One-Up Pete Hegseth's Children's Book Zinger Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
USAID Bro Learns the HARD WAY Who Americans REALLY Are After Accusing Trump's DHS of White Nationalism
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement