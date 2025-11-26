Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Drops an Air Travel Self-Awareness MOAB on Elizabeth Warren

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some holiday travel advice recently that seemed to annoy Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren: If you're going to fly somewhere be polite and try not to dress like a slob:

Trump's Transportation Secretary on how to improve air travel:



"People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly... We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up" pic.twitter.com/Y2gCyKKOR1 — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 20, 2025

As TDS demands, that was more than enough to annoy Warren, who tried to blame any and all flaws in the system on Trump (and Duffy of course):

Trump ripped away rules to make airlines compensate you for canceled flights.



Trump fired air traffic control staff.



Flight disruptions are causing chaos.



What does the Secretary of Transportation have to say? Dress for success. https://t.co/6fpR3HvhOT — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 25, 2025

Transportation Secretary Duffy had a self-awareness reminder for Dances With Identity Theft when it comes to a modernized air traffic control system:

Senator Warren voted against $12.5 billion to modernize America’s air traffic control system. https://t.co/Am9CunYFtc — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 26, 2025

Warren voted no on the One Big Beautiful Bill, which contained that funding. Also, under Biden, we had a Transportation Secretary who was on leave for weeks at a stretch and imposing DEI nonsense while whining about racist roads the rest of the time.

You've gotta love those Biden-era "priorities."

It's just too bad that not everybody can travel like Warren does on occasion:

Is that you or is that your twin sister "Wheels Up Warren"? pic.twitter.com/onrbAPyxav — TradingOC (@TradingOC) November 25, 2025

Her grave concern about man-made climate change does take a break once in a while.

*****

