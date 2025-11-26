Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Drops an Air Travel Self-Awareness MOAB on Elizabeth Warren

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some holiday travel advice recently that seemed to annoy Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren: If you're going to fly somewhere be polite and try not to dress like a slob:
Trump's Transportation Secretary on how to improve air travel:— FactPost (@factpostnews) November 20, 2025
"People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly... We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up" pic.twitter.com/Y2gCyKKOR1
As TDS demands, that was more than enough to annoy Warren, who tried to blame any and all flaws in the system on Trump (and Duffy of course):
Trump ripped away rules to make airlines compensate you for canceled flights.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 25, 2025
Trump fired air traffic control staff.
Flight disruptions are causing chaos.
What does the Secretary of Transportation have to say? Dress for success. https://t.co/6fpR3HvhOT
Transportation Secretary Duffy had a self-awareness reminder for Dances With Identity Theft when it comes to a modernized air traffic control system:
Senator Warren voted against $12.5 billion to modernize America’s air traffic control system. https://t.co/Am9CunYFtc— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 26, 2025
Warren voted no on the One Big Beautiful Bill, which contained that funding. Also, under Biden, we had a Transportation Secretary who was on leave for weeks at a stretch and imposing DEI nonsense while whining about racist roads the rest of the time.
Biden's FAA: pic.twitter.com/uKCOvpOCg4— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 26, 2025
You've gotta love those Biden-era "priorities."
It's just too bad that not everybody can travel like Warren does on occasion:
Is that you or is that your twin sister "Wheels Up Warren"? pic.twitter.com/onrbAPyxav— TradingOC (@TradingOC) November 25, 2025
Her grave concern about man-made climate change does take a break once in a while.
