Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Drops an Air Travel Self-Awareness MOAB on Elizabeth Warren

Doug P. | 9:39 AM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had some holiday travel advice recently that seemed to annoy Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren: If you're going to fly somewhere be polite and try not to dress like a slob:

As TDS demands, that was more than enough to annoy Warren, who tried to blame any and all flaws in the system on Trump (and Duffy of course): 

Transportation Secretary Duffy had a self-awareness reminder for Dances With Identity Theft when it comes to a modernized air traffic control system: 

Warren voted no on the One Big Beautiful Bill, which contained that funding. Also, under Biden, we had a Transportation Secretary who was on leave for weeks at a stretch and imposing DEI nonsense while whining about racist roads the rest of the time.

You've gotta love those Biden-era "priorities." 

It's just too bad that not everybody can travel like Warren does on occasion: 

Her grave concern about man-made climate change does take a break once in a while. 

*****

