DHS Puts Media/Dem Spin on ICE Detainees Into 'Shockingly Dangerous' Perspective

Doug P. | 2:05 PM on November 26, 2025
Meme screenshot

The usual suspects in the media are trying to help out the Democrats again with their "these immigrants haven't broken any laws with maybe the exception of the one they broke by entering the country illegally" spin.

The talking points have now settled on a focus on "violent convictions" as evidenced by reports like these: 

The MSM/Dem talking point circle of life remains undefeated as evidenced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal's post:

Did you notice a little disclaimer on that chart? "This fiscal year" is doing some heavy lifting:

And as usual we're supposed to believe the vast majority of illegals are totally law-abiding with the exception of the big law they broke by entering the country illegally.

The DHS added to the ridiculousness of the Dem/media spin: 

Of course, under Biden, people didn't even have to "break in" to the country. Alejandro Mayorkas was holding open the door like a department store greeter. 

It's really that simple and shows why the Biden years were so dangerous for the nation and its citizens. 

