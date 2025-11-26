DHS Puts Media/Dem Spin on ICE Detainees Into 'Shockingly Dangerous' Perspective

The usual suspects in the media are trying to help out the Democrats again with their "these immigrants haven't broken any laws with maybe the exception of the one they broke by entering the country illegally" spin.

The talking points have now settled on a focus on "violent convictions" as evidenced by reports like these:

The number of detainees held by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement has reached a record high of nearly 66,000, according to data released Friday by DHS and 48% of current detainees lack criminal charges or convictions. pic.twitter.com/NyBjM6jlF0 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 23, 2025

NEW data I've received: Just 5% of people detained by ICE since October 1 have had violent criminal convictions, 3/4 had no criminal convictions at all. Most "criminals" had immigration, traffic, and vice offenses. Not the "worst of the worst"... pic.twitter.com/KASOlWz1v9 — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) November 24, 2025

The MSM/Dem talking point circle of life remains undefeated as evidenced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal's post:

Trump lied. His ICE is not going after the "worst of the worst" like he promised.



The vast majority of the people being taken are hardworking, law-abiding members of our communities. They are just trying to provide for their families and contribute to America. pic.twitter.com/siWysxvoD4 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 25, 2025

Did you notice a little disclaimer on that chart? "This fiscal year" is doing some heavy lifting:

Are they purposely trying to look this stupid? Oh no, many illegals haven’t had a violent criminal conviction THIS FISCAL YEAR? So if they’ve murdered someone, but it was a few years ago, no big deal then, right? Let them stay indefinitely. https://t.co/J4WzCaditp — Teacher in RI (@teacherinRI) November 26, 2025

And as usual we're supposed to believe the vast majority of illegals are totally law-abiding with the exception of the big law they broke by entering the country illegally.

The DHS added to the ridiculousness of the Dem/media spin:

The entire premise of this argument is shockingly dangerous. This guy believes that if someone breaks into your home they should be allowed to stay without consequences as long as they don’t happen to murder or rape you. https://t.co/HSaSQkycbK — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 26, 2025

Of course, under Biden, people didn't even have to "break in" to the country. Alejandro Mayorkas was holding open the door like a department store greeter.

A “no conviction” category doesn’t mean harmless. It means unvetted.

When you have no idea who someone is, what they’ve done, or what they’re tied to, that’s not a safety statistic — that’s a national security risk. — Eric Alger (@EricAlger13) November 26, 2025

It's really that simple and shows why the Biden years were so dangerous for the nation and its citizens.

