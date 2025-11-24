GOP Rep Shuts Down CNN's Attempts to Push Dems' 'Illegal Orders' Stunt While Invoking Hitler (of Course)

Some congressional Democrats and other former intelligence community officials managed to turn themselves into the victims over backlash about their video advising servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" coming from the Commander in Chief. The whole issue is another Democrat stunt, because even Sen. Elissa Slotkin admitted there have been no "illegal orders":

Advertisement

Elissa Slotkin ADMITS Democrats lied about President Trump issuing illegal orders to the military:



ABC: "Do you believe President Trump has issued any illegal orders?"



SLOTKIN: "To my knowledge I am not aware of things that are illegal." pic.twitter.com/63F8AHkK7E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2025

But those Dems knew exactly what they were doing, and so did Republican Rep. Lisa McClain, who CNN's Wolf Blitzer asked about the "disobey illegal orders" video.

Blitzer and his co-host, who looked somewhat surprised at one point, were rendered speechless:

🚨 NEW: Congresswoman Lisa McClain SILENCES Wolf Blitzer after he asks: “Should members of the US military or intelligence community obey what are clearly illegal orders?”



McCLAIN: “You're asking an enlisted person for their opinion on what they think is legal or illegal. That's… pic.twitter.com/DBL2Cqf6al — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 24, 2025

The enlistment oath says servicemembers must obey the orders of the President of the United States and other appointed officers and does not say "except orders somebody deems illegal."

You might not be surprised that the interview also contained at attempt on the part of CNN to equate Trump with Hitler:

BLITZER: During WW2, these Nazi officers were following the chain of command, obeying illegal orders and they slaughtered Jews during the Holocaust



LISA McCLAIN: We're a long way from the Nuremberg trials and the slaughtering of Jews. If you want to talk about the slaughtering… pic.twitter.com/gM0EGFlvrP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025

THIS. Is CNN. And they couldn't be more predictable.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!